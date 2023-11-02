Everyone is thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in this Five Nights at Freddy's promo

Josh Hutcherson speaks Spanish in Five Nights at Freddy’s promo

By Sam Prance

Josh Hutcherson fans are only just realising that he's fluent in Spanish!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A video of Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in a Five Nights at Freddy's teaser is going viral and the thirst is out of control.

For years, Josh Hutcherson has been the internet's boyfriend. The former child star first became an international heartthrob when he was cast as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games and people have been obsessed with him ever since. Not only is Josh, kind-hearted and charming but he also continually uses his platform for good and is a vocal LGBTQ+ ally.

Now, Josh is having a renaissance of sorts with his starring role in Five Nights at Freddy's and fans can't get enough of him all over again. They've also just found out that he speaks Spanish fluently and people are truly in a shambles.

Is Josh Hutcherson fluent in Spanish?

Everyone is thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in this Five Nights at Freddy's promo. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, Universal Pictures

For fans who don't know, Josh first began learning Spanish when he was cast in 2014's Escobar: Paradise Lost. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the time, Josh said: "I didn't know any Spanish so I had to learn." While filming the movie, Josh fell in love with his Spanish co-star, Claudia Traisac, and since then he's become completely fluent in Spanish.

To promote his new film Five Nights at Freddy's Josh has filmed an entire video in Spanish and fans are a) just discovering that Josh is bilingual and b) thirsting over the video and Josh's comeback in general. Here are just a few of the funniest reactions and thirst tweets so far.

1) We love a film that brings people together!

what I really like about the fnaf movie is that it brings together the most unexpected moments like if you told me in the past that people would be thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in a Freddy Fazbear movie I would say fuck off no way https://t.co/3CrrJ6G4ux — kip (@uorplefever) October 30, 2023

2) You learn something new everyday.

DIDN'T KNOW HE COULD SPEAK SPANISH — Ksana (@bigarms4me) October 30, 2023

3) The jokes write themselves.

i need five nights with him — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) October 30, 2023

4) I mean, not no.

Spanish is the sexiest language in the entire world. — azn_hyunnie (@azn_hyunnie) October 30, 2023

5) People don't know how to control themselves.

me at the fnaf movie when josh hutcherson comes on screen pic.twitter.com/5QepBUmbaF — lexi (@kghnisms) October 24, 2023

6) Whatever it takes!

Me disguised as Freddy Fazbear to get Josh Hutcherson’s attention #fnaf



pic.twitter.com/6ssMfSVb6i — Jeddo (@Jeddaur) October 25, 2023

7) It's a universal problem.

trying to watch fnaf but josh hutcherson is so damn fine i keep getting distracted pic.twitter.com/tmivyQDVyA — dani ! pinned 📌 (@l0ldani) October 28, 2023

8) Yes!

Josh Hutcherson as Mike | Five Nights at Freddy's (2023) pic.twitter.com/dNNAuvknKC — horror boy (@horrorxboys) October 29, 2023

9) Did I ever leave this era?

re-entering my josh hutcherson stan era like im in middle school again

(i need him so bad) 🧎🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SGKMlIcpeC — kathryn (@canyonmoonbeads) October 27, 2023

10) Academy Awards for all the thirst edits.

ive loved josh hutcherson since i was like 7 years old… fnaf movie did so much for me god bless 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zVhdA7b0g8 — beck ♡ (@limitedtoast) October 28, 2023

In conclusion, what a man!