Josh Peck asks fans "move on" from old Drake & Josh memes in viral TikTok

By Katie Louise Smith

"And so I wake in the morning and I see a meme, it's a picture of me when I weighed 315..."

Former Drake & Josh actor and current star of Disney+'s Turner & Hooch TV series, Josh Peck, is a childhood icon to Millennials, Zillennials and Gen Z'ers all over the world thanks to his role as Josh Nichols in the Nickelodeon show.

His character, alongside several other characters from the series, have been front and centre of some of the internet's favourite memes and reaction pictures over the years. But in his latest TikTok video, Josh and his catchy lyrics ask fans to "just move on" from sharing memes that picture him in his Drake & Josh days, before his weight loss.

Josh's TikTok has now gone viral with 46 million views and currently has over 6.6 million likes.

Josh Peck's Drake & Josh meme TikTok goes viral. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, @joshpeck via TikTok

Jumping on board the current TikTok trend that sees users rewrite the lyrics to 4 Non Blonde's iconic track 'What's Up?' to fit their own lives, Josh took the opportunity to comment on the internet's love of his Drake & Josh character, and all the memes that have gone viral featuring images of him as a teenager on the show.

His new lyrics read: "So I wake in the morning and I see a meme, it's a picture of me when I weighed 315[lbs], and I scream from the top of my lungs, CAN WE JUST MOVE ON? PLEASE?!"

It sounds like Josh has a sense of humour about it though, as he made a fun of himself a bit in the caption, writing: "I guess I’m the one who keeps bringing it up….."

Josh opened up about his weight loss back in 2017 on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast, saying: "There is a small part of me now – people have been so obsessed with my weight loss and it’s like 12 years later – I’m like, ‘Man, had I gone through my awkward, teenage years alone and not on television, this would just be a small footnote in my life."

He continued: "Inevitably, it all makes it worth it when people come up to me and say they’ve drawn any sort of inspiration from it. That’s quite cool. For me, I could be OK not talking about it anymore because it’s sort of in the past, but culture is obsessed with image, and weight, and they way we look, and diets, and food."

In other Drake & Josh meme news, Miranda Cosgrove has been leaning even further into her legacy as one of the internet's favourite icons.

In one of the first episodes of the iCarly reboot, the star took the opportunity to recreate her viral 'Interesting' meme. The original scene is actually from Drake & Josh, and sees Megan looking at a computer scene while cooking up another one of her evil little schemes.

READ MORE: QUIZ: Only a Drake & Josh expert can score at least 10/11 on this quiz