Over 90,000 fans sign Julie and the Phantoms petition to save the cancelled Netflix show

22 December 2021, 15:53

By Sam Prance

Julie and the Phantoms has not been renewed for season 2 by Netflix and fans are demanding that they bring it back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julie and the Phantoms may have been cancelled by Netflix but thousands of fans have now signed a petition to save the show.

Over the weekend (Dec 18), Julie and the Phantoms showrunner Kenny Ortega took to Instagram to confirm that Netflix had decided no to renew the show. He wrote: "Our [Julie and the Phantoms] family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premiere."

Kenny continued by writing: "We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers."

Naturally, fans are sad to hear that there won't be a Julie season 2 and they've even set up a viral petition to bring it back.

READ MORE: Booboo Stewart wants Alex and Willie to have a "full blown relationship" in Julie and the Phantoms season 2

Julie and the Phantoms season 2: Sign petition to save the cancelled show
Julie and the Phantoms season 2: Sign petition to save the cancelled show. Picture: Netflix

The petition is titled: "We want season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms" and over 93,000 people have currently signed it. In the description, Julie fan Rebecca den Boer writes: "We want season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms. This show has brought so many people so much happiness and has inspired so many to follow their dreams."

SIGN THE JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS SEASON 2 PETITION HERE

Rebecca then adds: "We all really want to see more of this amazing show, cast and crew. Make sure to use the hashtag #wewantseason2jatp on Instagram".

Julie and the Phantoms debuted on Netflix last September to widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. The show tells the story of a teenage girl who forms a band with three ghosts while coping with the loss of her dead mother. It's hilarious, moving and it also has great LGBTQ+ representation.

As it stands, Netflix have not specified why the show was cancelled. We shall update you if they do. In the meantime, let's get signing and sharing fantoms!

Best of 2021:

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Who does Emily end up with in Emily in Paris season 2?

Who does Emily end up with in Emily in Paris season 2? The cliffhanger explained
Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show
Emily in Paris season 2 ending explained

Emily in Paris season 2 ending explained: How it sets up season 3
Emily in Paris season 2 soundtrack

Emily In Paris season 2 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix series
Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Jason confirm split.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell and Jason confirm heartbreaking reason behind breakup

Selling Sunset

Trending on PopBuzz

North West keeps roasting Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Every single time North West has roasted Kim Kardashian

Celeb

Here's the most liked TikTok videos of 2021.

Here's the 10 most liked TikTok videos of 2021

Social Media

Jacob Elordi calls out Hollywood's "frustrating" objectification of men.

Jacob Elordi calls out Hollywood's "frustrating" objectification of men

Celeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home fans lose it over Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin

Spider-Man fans are losing it over Willem Dafoe's performance as Green Goblin in No Way Home
Marisa Tomei wanted Aunt May to have a girlfriend in the Spider-Man films

Spider-Man's Marisa Tomei originally wanted Aunt May to have a girlfriend

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale