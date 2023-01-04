How to watch Kaleidoscope in chronological order on Netflix

By Sam Prance

This is the order that Netflix's Kaleidoscope episodes actually happen in.

So you've started watching Kaleidoscope on Netflix and want to know the actual order of the episodes? We're here to help.

If you've been anywhere near Netflix lately, you will have spotted that Kaleidoscope is the streaming platform's latest TV series. Over the course of the past few days, the heist drama has climbed to the top of Netflix charts all around the world. Fans can't get enough of master thief Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) and his crew as they attempt to steal $7 billion.

There's a catch though. Kaleidoscope is an interactive series and the episodes can be watched in any order. In fact, Netflix generates different orders for users to give you a unique viewing experience. What's the chronological order though?

What order should I watch Kaleidoscope in?

Kaleidoscope: How to watch the episodes in chronological order on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

When you start Kaleidoscope, you'll see that there's an introductory one minute video called Black that explains the concept of the series. There are then eight full length 30-60 minute episodes (Yellow, Green, Blue, Orange, Violet, Red, Pink, White) and you can watch these in any order you like. Whatever order you choose, you're encouraged to watch White last.

To save skipping through episodes, it's probably easiest to watch Kaleidoscope in the order that Netflix automatically gives you them. However, if the idea of watching episodes in a random order sounds like a headache to you, you can also ensure that you watch the series as each episode happens chronologically by following the list below.

You'll just have to go to the episode menu after each episode ends to choose the next one on this list.

1) Violet - 24 years before the heist

2) Green - 7 years before the heist

3) Yellow - 6 weeks before the heist

4) Orange - 3 weeks before the heist

5) Blue - 5 days before the heist

6) White - The heist

7) Red - The morning after the heist

8) Pink - 6 months after the heist

Netflix also have some order suggestions of their own including a Tarantino film order and a classic detective story order.

I came up with a bunch of different orders to watch Kaleidoscope in so you don’t have to pic.twitter.com/FE6IiwjzM9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

Of course, it's worth bearing in mind that the chronological order doesn't include White as the final episode. In other words, it means that you probably won't be as gagged and gooped as if you watch it another order. The choice is up to you.

What do you think? Have you watched Kaleidoscope and, if so, what order did you watch it in?