Keanu Reeves says he'd love to be the next Bond villain | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

This absolutely has to happen!

Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves has said that he'd love to play a villain in the next Bond movie.

In an interview with PopBuzz to celebrate the release of The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth chapter in the groundbreaking franchise, Reeves and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss spoke about what roles they'd like to play if they were ever to join the Bond franchise.

When it was suggested that he would be good as a Bond villain, Keanu replied: "Oh wow, play a Bond villain? That would be fun. Sure, I would play a Bond villain...what kind of villain? A villainy villain."

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss discuss Bond roles. Picture: PopBuzz

Carrie-Anne then suggest he could play a character like Donaka Mark from Man of Tai Chi, a film which Keanu starred and directed in, to which he responded: "Yes, sign me up to play Bond villain."

As for Carrie? "I'll play his side kick. I'll be behind him making sure it all...I'll be his assistant."

Well you heard it here first folks. Keanu and Moss evil criminal masterminds coming to a Bond film soon (we hope!) Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this page.

Matrix fans worldwide are gearing up for the release of The Matrix Resurrections. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

In the press materials for the film, Keanu's character Neo/Thomas Anderson sets out to discover "if his reality is a physical or mental construct...Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. And if Thomas…Neo…has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of—or into—the Matrix.

Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before."

The Matrix Resurrections is in cinemas from 22nd December