Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce be in Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 20?

By Jazmin Duribe

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be coming to an end after its 20th season, which will air on March 18. The Kardashian-Jenners are used to sharing the good, the bad and the ugly parts of their private lives, so it comes as no surprise that fans are itching to know if KUWTK will feature Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce.

In February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after almost seven years of marriage and nine years together. The couple share four children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and one-year-old Psalm.

There's been a lot of speculation about their marriage over the past couple of months following a Page Six report that alleged the couple were headed for a split because Kim had "had enough" of Kanye's antics. Things seemed amicable until it was recently reported that Kanye had "cut off communication" with Kim and was only speaking to her through security.

Now fans want to know if Kim and Kanye's divorce will feature in the upcoming season of KUWTK. Here's what we know…

Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get divorced in Season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs, E!

Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get divorced in Season 20 of KUWTK?

There's a chance that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce will not feature in Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 20. Although there have been divorce rumours floating around for months, Kim only officially filed for divorce in February. The Kardashian-Jenners filmed Season 20 from July 2020 to January 2021, missing Kim's divorce filing, so it's possible we may only see the events leading to the divorce.

Kanye also doesn't tend to feature in KUWTK and he has been living away from the family in Los Angeles at his ranch in Wyoming for a while. Kim was spotted in Wyoming by paparazzi in July, however, she didn't appear to have a camera crew with her.

Kim Kardashian cries in the KUWTK trailer. Picture: E!

The trailer, however, teased that Kim would have a breakdown over something which fans believe is the end of her marriage. In the clip, we see her sister Kendall Jenner crying and Kim appearing distraught, as she says: "I feel like a fucking loser."

A source told Page Six that Kim and Kanye's marital issues will reportedly be on the show: "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They've filmed Kim discussing her marital problems. But everyone involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won't screen until later in 2021."