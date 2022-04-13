Is Pete Davidson in The Kardashians? This is what Kim Kardashian has said

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's exactly what Kim Kardashian has said about Pete Davidson appearing on The Kardashians.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Grab your popcorn because the Kardashians are back with a brand new show airing on Hulu (and Disney+ internationally) on April 14.

Since the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2021, there's been a load of things to catch up on. There's been drama between Kim Kardashian and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker getting engaged, Kylie Jenner having her second child and the ongoing are-they-together-or-not saga between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

But what everyone really wants to know about is Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson. The couple have been dominating headlines since striking up and unlikely romance around five months ago.

Understandably, fans are desperate to know if he'll be on the show, especially after he attended the premiere with Kim. Here's what Kim Kardashian has said about Pete Davidson appearing on The Kardashians.

READ MORE: The Kardashians release time: What time will it be released on Hulu and Disney+?

Will Pete Davidson be on The Kardashians?

Is Pete Davidson in The Kardashians? This is what Kim Kardashian has said. Picture: Hulu via Alamy, @kimkardashian via Instagram

It's the question we all want to know: Will Pete Davidson be on The Kardashians? Well, in short, no. Kim Kardashian herself confirmed that Pete will not be in The Kardashians, but she hasn't ruled out him dropping by in future seasons.

"I have not filmed with him and I’m not opposed to it," Kim said in an interview with Variety. "It’s just not what he does."

She added: "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season."

While we won't see Pete in season 1, we will learn all about how the relationship started. Kim said fans can expect to see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know".

She said: "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

True to her word, in episode 1 Kim reveals that she started talking to her now-boyfriend well before their stint on Saturday Night Live together in October 2021. They actually had a conversation at the 2021 Met Gala in September, when Kim asked him for advice and he tried to reassure her.

But hold on, don't expect to see absolutely everything about their relationship. Kim is adamant about keeping some parts of their romance private.

She said on Hoda Kotb's Making Space podcast: "I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete. It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."

Read more Kim Kardashian stories here: