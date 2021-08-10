The Kissing Booth 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

The Kissing Booth 3 comes out on Wednesday August 11th on Netflix. Here's the exact time it's released in your country.

The Kissing Booth 3 is finally almost here – but what time does it come out on Netflix?

The final film in the Kissing Booth trilogy will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 11th August, and will follow Elle Evans' (Joey King) final summer at the beach house with her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney) before heading off to college... but which college will she eventually choose?

As always, Netflix will be releasing The Kissing Booth 3 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New movies and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does The Kissing Booth 3 come out on Netflix?

What time is The Kissing Booth 3 released on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 will be released on Wednesday 11th August, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

The Kissing Booth 3 release time: What time does it come out in your country? Picture: Netflix

Where can I watch The Kissing Booth 3 online?

The Kissing Booth 3 is a Netflix film so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service, nor will it be available to watch in cinemas. So, if you're dying to find out what happens to Elle and Noah in the final instalment of the Netflix teen rom-com series, then you better sign up ASAP.

The Kissing Booth 3 plot: What will happen?

As we see in the trailer, The Kissing Booth 3 sees Elle, Noah, Lee and Rachel spend their last summer before heading off to college at the Flynn's beach house. Together, Elle and Lee finally live out their Beach Bucket List that they wrote when they were kids. There's sky diving, cliff jumping, swimming sharks... but there's also one big decision looming over Elle's head.

The final instalment of the franchise will also focus on Elle's relationship with Noah, her friendship with Lee and her big important decision about where she goes to college. Will she choose to be with her boyfriend at Harvard, or be with her bestie at their dream school, U.C. Berkeley?

As if that wasn't enough, Elle's former love interest Marco returns and the two spend some time together over the summer. Sounds like it's gonna be a bit of a dramatic one for Elle!

