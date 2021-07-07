The Kissing Booth 3 trailer teases heartbreak for Elle and Noah

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Elle and Noah end up together at the end of The Kissing Booth 3? The trailer promises the return of Marco, a Beach House Bucket List and an emotional ending to the franchise.

The final instalment of The Kissing Booth is almost here as Netflix have just dropped the trailer for The Kissing Booth 3.

Starring Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi in their final outing as Elle, Lee and Noah, The Kissing Booth 3 is set to be released on Netflix on August 11th, but not before a quick glimpse at what to expect.

In the third film, we see Elle and Noah, and Lee and Rachel, head out to the beach house to spend their final summer together before college. Elle and Lee attempt to complete their Beach House Bucket List but there's still a big decision looming over Elle's head.

Watch the full Kissing Booth 3 trailer at the top of the page.

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer: Do Elle and Noah end up together? Picture: Netflix

What happens in The Kissing Booth 3?

Well, the main focus of the third movie will be all about Elle's decision – will she go to Harvard, where Noah is currently studying? Or will she go to Berkeley with her best friend Lee?

In an interview with Variety, director Vince Marcello also teased that the third film will be a "culmination of this coming of age story – not just for Elle, but for Noah and Lee, as well. Although their paths are entwined, each has their own journey with a set of challenges that they need to overcome before closing the chapter of their lives that was adolescence and beginning their new journey into adulthood".

He also described the final instalment as a "joyful and emotionally satisfying ending to The Kissing Booth."

Author Beth Reekles is set to release a third Kissing Booth book but it won't be released until the film is out on Netflix as to avoid any spoilers. Will Elle, Noah and Lee's endings be the same as the movie, or will they differ slightly?

Do Elle and Noah end up together in The Kissing Booth 3?

The short answer to that million dollar question is: We'll just have to wait and see! As we've now seen from the trailer, Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) comes back into Elle's life which will no doubt stir up feelings. Elle and Noah also appear to have another argument in the film too.

There's also a few hints about Elle needing to "find herself" which could mean that Elle may head off in a completely new direction, without Noah or Lee.

There's also a few hints about Elle needing to "find herself" which could mean that Elle may head off in a completely new direction, without Noah or Lee.