People actually walked out of Kristen Stewart's new graphic horror film Crimes of the Future

By Jazmin Duribe

Crimes of the Future also received a seven-minute standing ovation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kristen Stewart's new dystopian horror film Crimes of the Future recently premiered at Cannes Film Festival and it was so graphic that people actually walked out.

Now, we all know and love Kristen for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise. However, her latest role is a lot darker. Set in the future, the movie centres on a reality where "surgery is the new sex".

The official synopsis reads: "As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

"Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution."

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart says she's only starred in "five really good" movies

People walked out of Kristen Stewart's new horror film because it was so graphic. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Argonauts Productions

The film includes a stomach-churning child autopsy scene, graphic surgery shots and a dancer who has his eyes and lips sewn shut with ears all over his body…

As you can imagine, it's pretty graphic and gory stuff. In fact, some of the scenes are so uncomfortable to watch that several people walked out at Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports. However, the film also received a seven-minute standing ovation from the people that managed to sit through the toe-curling scenes.

Kristen told Insider that even she was confused by the film's plot at first. "We, the actors, spent every single day after work being like, 'What the fuck are we doing?' But then I watched the movie last night and it was so crystal clear to me," she explained.

"It so exposing, and it does feel like you're hacking up organs when you're making something, and if it doesn't feel that way it's not worth it."

Crimes of the Future. Picture: Argonauts Productions

However, Kristen believes the divisive nature of the movie is actually what makes it a worthy watch.

She continued: "Everyone loves to talk about how his movies are difficult to watch and it's fun to talk about people walking out of Cannes screenings. But every single gaping, weird bruise in his movies, it makes my mouth open. You wanna lean in toward it. And it never repulses me ever. The way I feel, it is through really visceral desire and that's the only reason we're alive. We're pleasure sacks."

Crimes of the Future hits theatres in the US on June 3.

Will you be watching? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!