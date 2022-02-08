Kristen Stewart receives her first Oscar nomination for Spencer

8 February 2022, 13:53 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 15:13

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

WE LOVE TO SEE IT.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kristen Stewart has finally received her first Oscar nomination for Spencer.

On Tuesday (Feb 8), the 2022 Oscar nominations were announced during a livestream hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

The Best Actress nominations are: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughters), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart tipped to earn first Oscar nomination playing Diana in Spencer

Kristen Stewart in Spencer.
Kristen Stewart in Spencer. Picture: Alamy

Spencer is based on the life of beloved royal Princess Diana and her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

The movie received a three-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and Kristen received rave reviews from critics who predicted she would be nominated, and maybe even win, her first Academy Award for her performance.

Fans were also feeding into Oscar buzz because it was a massive departure from her previous roles, especially her most well-known role as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise.

However, Kristen previously joked that she doesn't "give a shit" if she receives an Oscar or not.

Speaking on Variety's Award Circuit Podcast, she said: "The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen and it definitely says something about where we're at as a cumulative presence, like what we're looking at, what we care about.

"I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation. We don't make movies to not connect with each other."

Spencer.
Spencer. Picture: BFA via Alamy

Kristen's nomination comes after she was snubbed from the SAGs and BAFTAs. In January, Kristen was missed off the list for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. And just last week, Kristen missed out on a BAFTA nomination. Prince William, the eldest son of Princess Diana and Charles, has been president of the organisation since 2010.

Congratulations Kristen!

WATCH: Olly Alexander reveals his most bizarre celebrity encounter and paints a self-portrait

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size

Euphoria

Why isn't 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated for Best Original Song?

Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' won't be nominated for an Oscar
Andrew Garfield Oscars 2022 Tick Tick Boom

Andrew Garfield nominated for Best Actor at Oscars for Tick, Tick... BOOM!
Encanto earns three Oscar nominations including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas

Encanto earns three Oscar nominations including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas
Euphoria fans call for Zendaya to win second Emmy for Rue's episode

Euphoria fans call for Zendaya to win second Emmy for Rue's devastating intervention episode

Euphoria

Trending on PopBuzz

Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his girlfriend for the first time.

Pete Davidson officially calls Kim Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time

Celeb

Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after taking over as Spider-Man

Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after taking over as Spider-Man

Celeb

Louis Theroux blames Billie Eilish's parents for her relationship with porn

Louis Theroux blames Billie Eilish's parents for her relationship with porn

Billie Eilish

Zendaya claps back at D.A.R.E accusing Euphoria of "glorifying" drug use and teen sex

Zendaya claps back at accusations that Euphoria is "glorifying" drug use and teen sex

Euphoria

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale