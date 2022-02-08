Kristen Stewart receives her first Oscar nomination for Spencer

By Jazmin Duribe

Kristen Stewart has finally received her first Oscar nomination for Spencer.

On Tuesday (Feb 8), the 2022 Oscar nominations were announced during a livestream hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

The Best Actress nominations are: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughters), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Kristen Stewart in Spencer. Picture: Alamy

Spencer is based on the life of beloved royal Princess Diana and her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

The movie received a three-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and Kristen received rave reviews from critics who predicted she would be nominated, and maybe even win, her first Academy Award for her performance.

Fans were also feeding into Oscar buzz because it was a massive departure from her previous roles, especially her most well-known role as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise.

However, Kristen previously joked that she doesn't "give a shit" if she receives an Oscar or not.

Speaking on Variety's Award Circuit Podcast, she said: "The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen and it definitely says something about where we're at as a cumulative presence, like what we're looking at, what we care about.

"I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation. We don't make movies to not connect with each other."

Spencer. Picture: BFA via Alamy

Kristen's nomination comes after she was snubbed from the SAGs and BAFTAs. In January, Kristen was missed off the list for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. And just last week, Kristen missed out on a BAFTA nomination. Prince William, the eldest son of Princess Diana and Charles, has been president of the organisation since 2010.

Congratulations Kristen!