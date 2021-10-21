Kristen Stewart reacts to suggestions she should play The Joker alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman

By Jazmin Duribe

Will Kristen Stewart play The Joker alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman? Here's what she's said.

Kristen Stewart has responded to the online buzz surrounding her possibly playing the next Joker alongside her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, who is the current Batman.

Over the years, multiple actors have taken on the coveted role of Batman's archenemy. Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won Academy Awards for their performances in The Dark Knight and Joker, respectively. And now, it could be Kristen's turn.

ICYMI, a viral tweet recently asked who should be cast as The Joker in the upcoming Batman movie. The overwhelming response was none other than Miss Kristen, who is best known for playing Bella in the Twilight franchise. (It was there that she met Robert, who she dated for four years.)

Kristen Stewart reacts to suggestions she should play The Joker alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman. Picture: Alamy

So, would Kristen be up for taking on the iconic role of The Joker and following in the footsteps of actors like Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, Jared Leto and Jack Nicholson? Erm, probably not.

Kristen told Variety: "I love the energy behind that. It's really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person."

And when asked if it was a definite "no" to playing The Joker, Kristen replied: "Not 'no', but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new." Sigh.

The Batman. Picture: Alamy

But all is not lost. If you're having a little Kristen Stewart movie withdrawals, you can catch her playing Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer. The early reviews are in and Kristen's performance has sparked talk that she might be in with a chance of not only getting her first Academy Award nomination, but actually taking home the award for Best Actress at the ceremony.

