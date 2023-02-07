Bella Ramsey reveals why Ellie's queerness in The Last of Us is so important

By Katie Louise Smith

"It was something I really loved about her from the beginning. And I loved the way that it was woven into the story again without it being a big deal."

Bella Ramsey has opened up about the importance of depicting LGBTQ+ characters and relationships in The Last of Us, and how the show will explore Ellie's sexuality in the upcoming episodes.

While the show has not overtly referenced it just yet, Ellie's sexuality has been briefly hinted at in conversations with Tess, and will become clearer to viewers later in the season. In the games, Ellie is lesbian and her storyline was groundbreaking for LGBTQ+ representation in gaming.

Speaking about Ellie's "queerness" with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bella (who is gender fluid) has explained how important it is for the show to retain that representation.

WARNING: Minor spoilers ahead for Ellie's storyline in The Last of Us game!

Bella Ramsey opens up about the importance of Ellie's "queerness" in The Last of Us. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage, HBO

Discussing whether or not Ellie's queerness was important to Bella as an aspect of the character, Bella explained: "Yeah, I mean, you will see there's an episode that focuses a lot of Ellie and Riley, her best friend and more than that."

"Ellie's queerness is important. It was something I really loved about her from the beginning. And I loved the way that it was woven into the story again without it being a big deal. It's not really talked about, it just exists and that's what I really love about it the most," Bella continued.

"It's a super important aspect. I'm so happy I got to play her 'cause I know she's so much to so many people and it's an honor for me to embody that."

Riley, played by Euphoria's Storm Reid, will be introduced later in the season but it's currently unclear what episode she makes her first appearance. Riley does not appear in the main game, but she does appear in The Last of Us: Left Behind expansion. We'll have to wait and see how the show weaves the two together in its own way.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bella also discussed the importance of depicting LGBTQ+ characters and romantic relationships in a post-apocalyptic world.

"It's not like all the gay people got blown up and it doesn't exist anymore, you know what I mean?" Bella said, discussing Bill and Frank's love story in episode 3. "I think it's really important. I just like the fact, from reading the script, obviously, I've not seen it yet, that it's a relationship and it happens to be between two men. And that love story is so beautiful and heartbreaking."

"I think it's just really nice and important that people can feel represented, and the hope is that it impacts people who aren't in the community just as much as it impacts people who are."

