Leighton Meester says "never say never" to returning as Blair in Gossip Girl reboot

11 March 2022, 15:07

By Katie Louise Smith

"I will say, I’ve watched the new one. I do think it’s really awesome."

Blair Waldorf returning to the Upper East Side? It's not completely out of the realm of possibility according to Leighton Meester.

With Gossip Girl season 2 now confirmed to be on the way, it's time to start speculating over which iconic characters from the original series might make a surprise appearance. In season 1, we saw the return of several characters connected to Queen B herself, including Nelly Yuki, Dorota and Eleanor Waldorf and Cyrus Rose.

Blair has been mentioned (and seen in photos) in the reboot a few times over the first season but has yet to appear in person. Could she one day return to the Upper East Side to put all the new Constance Billard girlies in their place? "Never say never," according to Leighton Meester.

Will Blair Waldorf be in the Gossip Girl reboot? Leighton Meester weighs in
Will Blair Waldorf be in the Gossip Girl reboot? Leighton Meester weighs in. Picture: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images, James Devaney/WireImage

Speaking to FOX 5’s Good Day New York about her new Netflix movie The Weekend Away, Leighton was asked about whether she would consider reprising the role of Blair.

“I don’t know, maybe! I’m not really sure," she said. "I will say, I’ve watched the new one. I do think it’s really awesome."

She added: "I’m happy for them, I feel like they’re doing a whole new thing, and I don’t think that we don’t fit in — I can only speak for myself, I don’t feel like I don’t fit in — but I will say, I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids, to the young, new generation. They’re doing so awesome."

While it sounds like Leighton is keen to sit back and enjoy the new generation's antics for now, she ended by adding: “That’s all I’ll say for now. You never say never.”

Back in July 2021, showrunner Joshua Safran teased to The Daily Beast that season 2 could feature more familiar faces from the original series.

"The decision was, let’s get season 1 under our belt and should we get season 2, we’ll have the chance to bring in cameos that are more than glorified cameos but actually give them storylines," he revealed. "Hopefully we’ll get there and will reach out to the cast if that time comes and see if they’ll want to come."

Explaining why season 1 shied away from bringing in the main cast from the original series, Safran explained: "The audience would never accept these [new] characters if they were in the shadow of the original characters. They’re already in the shadow of the original characters, but if the original characters were there with them in some way, why would you want to briefly get to know Zoya if you suddenly can see Nate?"

Chace Crawford previously told Digital Spy that he would "absolutely cameo" as Nate Archibald, exclaiming: "I'd have to!" Penn Badgley on the other hand? He said he'd "think about" bringing Dan Humphrey back to our screens.

Whether it's in season 2 or later down the line, we'd love to see Leighton Meester return as Blair just one more time before the reboot airs its final episode.

