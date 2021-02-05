A heist movie based on Uno is being developed by Lil Yachty

By Sam Prance

Lil Yachty is working with Mattel films on the new live-action project.

Lil Yachty is giving Uno players everything they want. He's creating a new action heist movie based on the iconic card game.

It's hard to imagine life without Uno. Ever since the beloved card game was first invented in 1971, it's been a staple form of entertainment for families all around the world. No matter what age you are it's impossible to deny the appeal of the yellow, red, blue and green cards. Not to mention, how competitive things get when you throw the action cards into the mix.

Now, Uno is levelling up. The multi-player activity is coming to the big screen and it's all thanks to 'iSpy' rapper Lil Yachty.

A heist movie based on Uno is being developed by Lil Yachty. Picture: Zoran Kompar/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Yes. You heard that correctly. Mattel is developing the film in collaboration with Lil Yachty. Speaking about his involvement in the project, Lil Yachty told Variety: "I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel. I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me."

Executive producer Robbie Brenner also explained: "At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways. Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forward to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach, P, and Brian Sher, to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action adventure."

Uno has already appeared in multiple TV series including Good Girls. Picture: Getty

It's currently unclear exactly how Lil Yachty and Mattel will bring the came to life in a heist movie, or if Lil Yachty will star in it himself but we can't wait to find out.

What do you think? Would you watch an Uno movie?