Halle Bailey says new Little Mermaid will be more "modern" than the original

By Sam Prance

"We’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy. It’s way bigger than that."

Halle Bailey has opened up about the live-action Little Mermaid and promised that it's more "nuanced" than the original film.

Ever since The Little Mermaid came out in 1989, the beloved animated film has divided people as to whether it's feminist or not. While it's clear from the start that Ariel is interested in the world outside of the ocean, she only ventures to land when she falls in love at first sight with Eric. Ariel also gives her voice to Ursula to be with Eric. Is it an empowering tale or not?

Now, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the new Little Mermaid, has teased that the live-action movie differs from the original film.

Speaking to Edition about the changes between the new movie and the original, Halle said: "I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy." Explaining it further, Halle said: "It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants."

Halle ended her comments by saying: "As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes."

Halle's remarks then went viral on social media with fans arguing that the original film wasn't about Ariel "wanting to leave the ocean for a boy." Clarifying what she meant, Halle tweeted: "In the original story those themes & qualities about ariel were always there..you will just see more of that side of her in our film i think."

She also wrote: "I’m not against falling in love y’all duhh hello lmao."

in the original story those themes &qualities about ariel were always there..you will just see more of that side of her in our film i think❤️i’m not against falling in love y’all duhh hello lmao 🙋🏽‍♀️💕 https://t.co/OaGAnsDHTO — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 21, 2023

Discussing what it's been like playing Ariel, Halle said: "I feel like I learned so much through her. I auditioned when I was 18, got the role when I was 19, and I turn 23 this year. So I genuinely feel like [Ariel’s] helped me grow up."

Halle also revealed that some days she spent "13 hours" in the water on set: "I pushed myself as far as I’ve ever pushed myself in life. And I feel like the message from her was to know that you’ve always had it in you."

The Little Mermaid debuts in cinemas worldwide on May 26th this year.

