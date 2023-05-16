The Little Mermaid composer reveals why classic song was cut from the 2023 soundtrack

By Sam Prance

Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid features and array of new songs alongside songs from the original soundtrack.

The Little Mermaid composer Alan Menken has opened up about why the live-action soundtrack differs to the original film.

There is no denying that The Little Mermaid lays claim to one of Disney's most iconic soundtracks. From 'Under the Sea' to 'Poor Unfortunate Souls', every song on The Little Mermaid soundtrack is a classic. Not to mention, Ariel's standout solo 'Part Of Your World' remains one of people's favourite Disney songs of all time. Honestly, 'Let It Go' could never.

Disney's new The Little Mermaid has made some edits to the soundtrack. Now, Alan Menken, who composed the original soundtrack and worked on the new one, has revealed why they had to cut a signature song from the movie.

The Little Mermaid composer explains why a classic song was cut from the 2023 soundtrack. Picture: Giles Keyte/Disney, Disney / Alamy Stock Photo

Fans of The Little Mermaid will notice early on that Ariel's sisters don't have a song in the live-action adaption. 'Daughters of Triton' is a beloved moment in the animated film but it has been cut from the 2023 one. Speaking to Comicbook.com about the decision, Alan said: "I think the thought process was we didn’t need it in this particular version."

Explaining the reasoning further, Alan added: "We definitely wanted the film to start with a much more of a live-action feel of the ocean and meeting Ariel, and then we wait a little bit, make you wait until we get to ‘Part of Your World.' And I think that was, you know, it was an amazing choice because it just builds the power and anticipation."

He ended by saying: "Part of that is also knowing you’re adapting something that’s already beloved. So you want to say, ‘Wait for it, wait for it, wait for it — and here it is.’ And when it comes, God."

I think anyone who's heard Halle Bailey's version of 'Part of Your World' can agree that she absolutely nailed it.

Alan previously told Vanity Fair that some of his original music and lyrics have been altered to better fit with the new version of The Little Mermaid. He said: "There are some lyric changes in 'Kiss the Girl' because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel]."

Alan also revealed that the lyrics of 'Pure Unfortunate Souls' has been revised. He said: "We have some revisions in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn't speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice."

As well as 'Daughters of Triton', 'Les Poissons' has been removed from the live-action movie. However, three new songs have also been added: 'Wild Uncharted Waters' - a Prince Eric solo, 'For the First Time' - another Ariel solo and 'The Scuttlebutt' - a Sebastian and Scuttle duet.

Based on Halle's cover of 'Part of Your World', it seems like the new soundtrack will more than impress fans.

What do you think? Which song are you most excited to hear?

