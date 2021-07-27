A live-action Pokémon series is reportedly in the works at Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

Netflix, I choose you.

Good news Pokémon lovers! A live-action series is reportedly in the works at Netflix.

Now, if you're anything like us, Pokémon probably raised you. Pokémon was created in 1995 and since then it's spawned an entire universe filled with video games, live-action movies, anime series', merch and more.

Netflix is already home to a plethora of Pokémon shows like Pokémon: Indigo League and Pokémon Journeys as well as several other anime titles including 21 Studio Ghibli movies, so the fact that they're bringing Pokémon to the platform is a no brainer.

A live-action Pokémon series is reportedly coming to Netflix. Picture: The Pokémon Company, Warner Bros. Pictures

Now you probably have some burning questions: How will a live-action Pokémon series look? Will it be geared towards kids? Who will play the infamous Ash? Well, apparently, the live-action Pokémon series will be similar to 2019 hit movie Detective Pikachu, which starred Ryan Reynolds.

Variety has also reported that the series is in early development right now so details are incredibly scarce. However, Joe Henderson – who is currently co-showrunner and executive producer on Netflix's Lucifer – has signed on to write and executive produce.

As you can imagine, there's no word on when this will be landing on Netflix. But watch this space!

