Logan Lerman wants to make a film with Dylan O'Brien

4 August 2022, 14:37 | Updated: 4 August 2022, 15:26

By Katie Louise Smith

Logan Lerman and Dylan O’Brien in a movie together?! Yes PLEASE.

What’s that? Logan Lerman wants to star in a movie alongside fellow Internet Boyfriend and best mate Dylan O’Brien? Get those candles out babes, we’ve got some manifesting to do!

Logan Lerman and Dylan O’Brien stole the hearts of every teenager back in the '10s, both appearing in huge franchises and classic teen movies alike. After a string of performances in various films, Logan shot to global fame after landing the role of Percy Jackson. While Dylan stole everyone’s hearts with his first role in Teen Wolf and later, The Maze Runner.

But despite being two of the most popular young actors of that decade, they never appeared in a project together. (They have appeared in several photos together though, and each time that has happened, the internet has imploded.)

Now, Logan has sparked even more excitement after revealing that he’d love to star in a film with Dylan.

Logan Lerman wants to make a movie with Dylan O'Brien
Logan Lerman wants to make a movie with Dylan O'Brien. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Alberto Rodriguez/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of his new movie Bullet Train, Logan revealed that he really wants to act alongside his friend Dylan one day.

When asked whether fans will one day get to see the two stars together in a film, Logan said: "I hope! Yeah, I would love to. He’s a good friend of mine, and he’s an incredible actor on top of it. That would be fun one day."

"If I could just go to work with my friends and have a good time. That would be the life so, hopefully down the line we find something to do together."

A hilarious buddy action-comedy caper? A dramatic blockbuster? A cute indie movie? A ROM-COM!? Whatever they do, the sub-section of the internet who were raised on Dylan and Logan would surely not survive.

Literally who do we have to pay to get this project in production. We need it immediately.

