Logan Lerman set to star in The Threesome rom-com with Phoebe Dynevor

30 June 2022, 12:25

By Katie Louise Smith

The Logan Lerman rom-com era has ARRIVED!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After dominating the big screen – and our hearts – back in the day with roles like Percy Jackson and Charlie from The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Logan Lerman is about to return in a big way...

As well as his role in Amazon Prime's Hunters (season 2 is set to drop at some point this year) and his upcoming part in the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train, Logan is officially about to enter his long-awaited rom-com leading man era.

Yesterday (June 29), Deadline reported that Logan had been cast alongside Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in a film called The Threesome, which has been described as "a high-concept, character-driven comedy in the vein of Knocked Up."

READ MORE: Percy Jackson fans want Logan Lerman cast as Poseidon in Disney+ series

Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor set to star in The Threesome
Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor set to star in The Threesome. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Marsland/WireImage

According to Deadline's report, the film is set to "explore the aftermath of one impulsive, seemingly innocuous decision". The synopsis, per the report, reads: "When a young man’s perennial crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it’s his ultimate fantasy come true. But when the fantasy ends, all three are left with sobering real-world consequences, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions — even if it means compromising the lives they’ve always envisioned."

Logan and Phoebe are the only two actors reported to be attached to the project so far. Keep your eyes peeled for even more cast announcements as the months go on.

Needless to say, fans who have been rooting for the Logan Lerman movie renaissance to finally begin are losing their minds.

Logan Lerman rom-com era? It really is about damn time.

WATCH: Javon Walton Wants To Play Iron Man And Join the MCU

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

Here's who Belly actually ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books
New Disney+ series Baymax! praised for showing a trans man buying period pads

New Disney+ series Baymax! praised for showing a trans man buying period pads
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix
Spotify Upside Down playlist: How to find your Stranger Things Vecna song here

Spotify Upside Down playlist: How to find which songs will save you from Vecna

News

Stranger Things 4 finale runtime will be 2 hours and 19 minutes

Stranger Things 4 creators defend making the finale episode over 2 hours long

Stranger Things

Trending on PopBuzz

People are taking the Childhood Trauma Test and it's scarily accurate

The 'Childhood Trauma Test' is going viral on TikTok and it's scarily accurate

Viral

Maya Hawke says "Fuck the Supreme Court" in response to Roe v. Wade ruling

Maya Hawke says she "wouldn't exist" if her mum Uma Thurman wasn't able to get a safe abortion as a teen

Celeb

Chris Pratt claims he's "not a religious person" and denies having ever attended the controversial Hillsong Church.

Chris Pratt claims he's "not a religious person"

Celeb

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he smashed a champagne glass in his own face

Machine Gun Kelly left covered in blood after smashing champagne glass in his own face

Celeb

Everyone is losing it over North West's luxury camping trip birthday party

North West celebrates her birthday with luxury camp-themed party and private jet ride

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale