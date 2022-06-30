Logan Lerman set to star in The Threesome rom-com with Phoebe Dynevor

By Katie Louise Smith

The Logan Lerman rom-com era has ARRIVED!

After dominating the big screen – and our hearts – back in the day with roles like Percy Jackson and Charlie from The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Logan Lerman is about to return in a big way...

As well as his role in Amazon Prime's Hunters (season 2 is set to drop at some point this year) and his upcoming part in the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train, Logan is officially about to enter his long-awaited rom-com leading man era.

Yesterday (June 29), Deadline reported that Logan had been cast alongside Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in a film called The Threesome, which has been described as "a high-concept, character-driven comedy in the vein of Knocked Up."

Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor set to star in The Threesome. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Marsland/WireImage

According to Deadline's report, the film is set to "explore the aftermath of one impulsive, seemingly innocuous decision". The synopsis, per the report, reads: "When a young man’s perennial crush leads him into an unexpected threesome, he thinks it’s his ultimate fantasy come true. But when the fantasy ends, all three are left with sobering real-world consequences, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions — even if it means compromising the lives they’ve always envisioned."

Logan and Phoebe are the only two actors reported to be attached to the project so far. Keep your eyes peeled for even more cast announcements as the months go on.

Needless to say, fans who have been rooting for the Logan Lerman movie renaissance to finally begin are losing their minds.

i'm not sorry for the person i'll become when the logan lerman romcom releases — no context percy jackson (@nocontextpjo) June 29, 2022

LOGAN LERMAN IN A ROMCOM ?!?!?! ABOUT DAMN TIME pic.twitter.com/PcF0qELOwj — no context percy jackson (@nocontextpjo) June 29, 2022

LOGAN LERMAN EMPLOYED AND IN A ROMCOM pic.twitter.com/p2Bxki4UaI https://t.co/YNR1IEf7ye — eggie (@kellysbeccas) June 29, 2022

we’re really getting logan lerman in a romcom 😭 pic.twitter.com/A6GIlsh1tS — 🍲 (@satellitenjoyer) June 29, 2022

a romcom starring phoebe dynevor and logan lerman… pic.twitter.com/rEvRFALluX — kaz (derogatory) ☽☾ (@lqvekanej) June 29, 2022

seeing the words “logan lerman” and “romcom” in the same sentence gave me such a rush — soph (@lastclympian) June 29, 2022

LOGAN LERMAN WILL STAR IN A ROMCOM I REPEAT LOGAN LERMAN WILL STAR IN A ROMCOM — pri is not here (@aprilpzp) June 29, 2022

Logan Lerman rom-com era? It really is about damn time.