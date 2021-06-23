Marvel confirms Loki is bisexual in episode 3 of Disney+ series

23 June 2021, 15:19

By Katie Louise Smith

"FINALLY SOME BISEXUAL REPRESENTATION. THEY MADE LOKI CANONCIALLY BI."

Marvel have officially confirmed that Loki is bisexual, which now makes the character the first canon LGBTQ+ major lead character in the MCU movies and Disney+ TV shows.

Ahead of the release of the Disney+ series, a new teaser confirmed that Loki is gender-fluid. Now, a new scene that takes place half way through the third episode, titled 'Lamentis', has officially confirmed that Loki is also bisexual.

Shortly after the episode aired, director Kate Herron took to Twitter, alongside fans who were overjoyed to see Loki's sexuality confirmed on-screen, to express how important that specific detail about Loki's identity was to include in the show.

Is Loki bisexual in the MCU?

Marvel confirms Loki is bisexual in episode 3 of Disney+ series
Marvel confirms Loki is bisexual in episode 3 of Disney+ series. Picture: Disney+

In the third episode of Loki, Loki's bisexuality was confirmed on-screen for the first time during a scene between Tom Hiddleston's lead character and Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino).

During a conversation about love, Sylvie asks Loki, "How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be-princesses… or, perhaps, another prince?" Loki then replies, "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you."

While it's only a small moment, it hasn't gone unnoticed by fans. In response to the scene, director Kate Herron also expressed how important Loki's sexuality was to the character and the show – and for the fans. (In the comics and novels, Loki is canonically gender-fluid, and has been bisexual and pansexual.)

Herron wrote: "From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu."

Herron also ended her tweet with three heart emojis in the colours of the bisexual pride flag.

Fans have been reacting to the news on social media, with many praising Marvel for confirming Loki's bisexuality.

Some fans even noted the use of 'bisexual lighting' in certain scenes throughout the episode, and the use of LGBTQ+ pop icon Hayley Kiyoko's song 'Demons' at the start of the episode.

While Loki might be the first major lead character whose LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed on-screen, there's a few other characters within the MCU who are also queer.

Thor: Ragnarok's Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) is bisexual, but a scene was cut from the film that explicitly confirmed her bisexuality within the MCU.

The forthcoming Eternals movie is also set to include a gay character called Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry. Phastos will reportedly have a husband and a child in the movie.

READ MORE: Luca fans are convinced it's a gay love story and the memes are iconic

