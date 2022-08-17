Look Both Ways soundtrack: All the songs from Lili Reinhart's new Netflix movie

By Katie Louise Smith

From covers of 'We Are Young' to tracks from Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks and Omar Apollo, find all the songs in the Neflix movie here.

A new Netflix movie starring Riverdale's Lili Reinhart? Don't mind if we do!

Look Both Ways stars Lili as Natalie, a college graduate whose life splinters into two different parallel universes; one in which she becomes pregnant and has to navigate motherhood in her Texas hometown, and the other where she pursues her career in Los Angeles.

Lili acts opposite Danny Ramirez (Gabe) and David Corenswet (Jake), and the entire movie is accompanied by a soundtrack full of bangers and bops. From covers of 'We Are Young' to tracks from Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks and Omar Apollo, find all the songs in the Neflix movie right here, in one place.

Look Both Ways soundtrack: What songs are in the Netflix movie? Picture: Netflix

What songs are in Netflix's Look Both Ways?

fun. - 'We Are Young' (performed by Nico De La Espreilla, Carolina Salinas, and Mexican Institute of Sound

Zach Person - 'Wanna Fly'

Jungle - 'Heavy, California'

Omar Apollo - 'The Two of Us'

Big Wild - 'City of Sound'

Arlo Parks - 'Too Good'

India Shawn - 'Don’t Play with My Heart'

Felix Q - 'Asi Soy Yo'

Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez in Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

Pachyman feat. Wintere - 'All Night Long'

Saho Terao - Real Love Ni Wa Mada

Blinky Bill - 'Bado Mapema (Simama)'

Homegrown - 'The One You Want to Be'

Jorja Smith feat. Maverick Sabre - 'Carry Me Home'

Born Ruffians - 'Waylaid/Perpetual Adoration'

Michelle Branch - 'Breathe'

Session Musicians - 'La Planete Noire'

Graceful Lee - 'Move It'

Lili Reinhart and David Corenswet in Look Both Ways. Picture: Netflix

The Marías - 'Cariño'

Mexican Institute of Sound feat. Holiday Mountain - 'Vamos (Party Personal Version)'

Kalu & The Electric Joint - 'Time Undone'

fun. - 'We Are Young' (performed by Inyang Bassey)

Matt Norman - 'Central Park D'

Joseph - 'Side Effects'

