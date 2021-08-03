Lukas Gage shares his mum's reaction to explicit sex scene in The White Lotus

3 August 2021, 15:27

By Katie Louise Smith

Lukas Gage and Murray Bartlett's NSFW sex scene from the HBO series has gone viral on social media.

If you're not already tuning in to HBO's The White Lotus every week to watch Jennifer Thee Coolidge give a masterclass in comedic performance, then you're missing out.

The new HBO miniseries follows a group of holiday-makers and hotel workers over one week at a resort in Hawaii, with a star-studded cast that includes American Horror Story's Connie Britton and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Lukas Gage.

This week, it was Lukas Gage's character who ended up as the main topic of conversation on social media after the very unexpected, and very sexually explicit ending of episode 4 sent shockwaves across Twitter.

Now, Lukas has taken to Instagram to share his own mum's reaction to the NSFW scene.

Lukas Gage shares his mum's reaction to his NSFW scene in The White Lotus
Lukas Gage shares his mum's reaction to his NSFW scene in The White Lotus. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, HBO

At the end of The White Lotus episode 4 ('Recentering'), Lukas Gage's Dillon and hotel manager Armond (played by Murray Bartlett) take drugs and end up hooking up in Armond's office. They're then interrupted by spa manager Belinda and hotel guest Shane, who catch them in a very compromising position... with a totally naked Armond rimming a totally naked Dillon.

Viewers reacted in their droves on Twitter, but it was Lukas Gage's own mother whose reaction truly took the cake.

Sharing their conversation on his Instagram story, Lukas revealed that his mother sent him a screenshot of an article with the headline "Lukas Gage explains what it was like getting rimmed on set for The White Lotus".

He replied, "Lol," while his mum wrote back, "Cute tush. Wish you gave me a heads up though."

Lukas Gage shares his mum's reaction to his NSFW scene in The White Lotus
Lukas Gage shares his mum's reaction to his NSFW scene in The White Lotus. Picture: @lukasgage via Instagram

In an interview with The AV Club, Lukas Gage spoke about how they filmed the scene and gave his own response to the reaction that his ass had on social media.

Originally, the scene was meant to show Dillon and Armond having sex but they decided to switch it up: "We said, 'Wouldn’t it be more interesting if [Dillon’s] getting his salad tossed? I mean, how often do we see that on TV?' I think it's much more interesting and more jarring to walk in on."

Gage also explained that the scene was filmed with an intimacy coordinator – a very important and key role that most TV series now employ to help and protect actors when filming sex scenes.

And as for his butt in general? Gage told the publication: "I can't wait for my ass to get retweeted all over the Internet."

