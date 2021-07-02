Mac Miller's brother calls out Machine Gun Kelly movie inspired by Mac's life

By Jazmin Duribe

The movie also takes inspiration from the real-life stories of late rappers Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld.

Mac Miller's brother, Miller McCormick, has criticised an upcoming movie starring Machine Gun Kelly, which is inspired by his late brother's life.

Last month, Deadline reported that a movie – titled Good News – was due to start production in July starring the 'Bloody Valentine' singer. The film tells the story of a troubled musician (played by Machine Gun Kelly) during the last days of his life and is inspired by the real-life stories of late rappers like Mac, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld. Mac Miller sadly died in 2018 of an accidental drug overdose aged 26.

On Thursday (July 1), McCormick appeared to call out the movie, although he didn't specifically mention Machine Gun Kelly or the film's title. "fuck you. fuck your movie. at least change the title," McCormick wrote on Instagram Stories. 'Good News' was Mac's first single from his album, Circles, which was released after his death in January 2020.

Mac Miller's brother calls out Machine Gun Kelly movie inspired by Mac's life. Picture: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Following the criticism the production company behind Good News, Rivulet Media, confirmed that they would change the title and it was only intended to honour the late rapper. "Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It's not in any way a biopic or based on any artist's true life," Rivulet Media said in a statement to E! News.

"We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We've heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it."

Miller McCormick Instagram Stories. Picture: @millermccormick via Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly hasn't addressed the criticism just yet but we'll update you if he does.