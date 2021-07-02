Mac Miller's brother calls out Machine Gun Kelly movie inspired by Mac's life

2 July 2021, 11:12

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The movie also takes inspiration from the real-life stories of late rappers Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld.

Mac Miller's brother, Miller McCormick, has criticised an upcoming movie starring Machine Gun Kelly, which is inspired by his late brother's life.

Last month, Deadline reported that a movie – titled Good News – was due to start production in July starring the 'Bloody Valentine' singer. The film tells the story of a troubled musician (played by Machine Gun Kelly) during the last days of his life and is inspired by the real-life stories of late rappers like Mac, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld. Mac Miller sadly died in 2018 of an accidental drug overdose aged 26.

On Thursday (July 1), McCormick appeared to call out the movie, although he didn't specifically mention Machine Gun Kelly or the film's title. "fuck you. fuck your movie. at least change the title," McCormick wrote on Instagram Stories. 'Good News' was Mac's first single from his album, Circles, which was released after his death in January 2020.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards and why?

Mac Miller's brother calls out Machine Gun Kelly movie inspired by Mac's life.
Mac Miller's brother calls out Machine Gun Kelly movie inspired by Mac's life. Picture: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Following the criticism the production company behind Good News, Rivulet Media, confirmed that they would change the title and it was only intended to honour the late rapper. "Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It's not in any way a biopic or based on any artist's true life," Rivulet Media said in a statement to E! News.

"We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We've heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it."

Miller McCormick Instagram Stories
Miller McCormick Instagram Stories. Picture: @millermccormick via Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly hasn't addressed the criticism just yet but we'll update you if he does.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Kiana Madeira: 13 facts about the Fear Street actr

Kiana Madeira: 13 facts about the Fear Street actress you should know
Shrek fans have only just realised that Mama Bear was killed and turned into a rug

Shrek fans have only just realised that Mama Bear was killed and turned into a rug
Do Ricky and Nini break up in High School Musical: The Series season 2?

Do Ricky and Nini break up? Here’s what happens in High School Musical: The Series season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Fear Street 1994 soundtrack: All the songs in the movie

Fear Street 1994 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix movie
Maya Hawke as Robin in Stranger Things 2

Maya Hawke: 14 facts about the Stranger Things star you should know

Trending on PopBuzz

The US is officially adding a third gender option on passports

The US is officially adding a third gender option on passports

LGBTQ

How to get the 3 minute option on TikTok

TikTok 3 minute videos are here - here's how to get them

TikTok

We know what zodiac sign your next partner will be

QUIZ: We know what zodiac sign your next partner will be

Quizzes

Too Hot To Handle cast reveal which rules they broke without getting caught by Lana | PopBuzz Meets

Too Hot To Handle cast reveal which rules they broke without getting caught by Lana | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Netflix expert quiz

QUIZ: Only a Netflix expert can score 100% on this quiz

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale