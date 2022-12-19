Mamma Mia 3 is in the works, says co-creator

By Katie Louise Smith

Is there going to be a Mamma Mia 3? "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy," says Judy Craymer.

Get those suitcases packed ASAP because it looks like we might be heading back to the magical island of Kalokairi for one last ABBA singalong. Mamma Mia 3? Yes. Really. Here we go again again.

Talk of another Mamma Mia movie has been on the cards ever since the second film was released. Audiences love it, the cast love filming it... It's pretty much a win-win situation.

Thankfully, both co-creator and producer Judy Craymer, and director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again Ol Parker have now confirmed that there are plans for Mamma Mia 3 to happen. Now it's just a case of WHEN?

Mamma Mia 3 could be on the way, says co-creator Judy Craymer. Picture: Universal Pictures

Speaking to Screen Rant in December 2022, Parker appeared to imply that Craymer's plans are underway and a third movie is being planned as we speak.

"Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy," Parker said. "That's all I can say. The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"

Back in June 2020, Craymer revealed that she is currently working on the third instalment – and she's pretty optimistic that it will happen. Teasing a third film while speaking to the Daily Mail, Craymer said that she had been planning the third movie before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog," she said. "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Will Cher be in Mamma Mia 3? SHE BETTER BE! Picture: Universal Pictures

Since the release of Mamma Mia 2, ABBA have also reunited and released an entire album of new songs so there's plenty of new material – as well as some other tracks from their legendary discography that have yet to appear in the movies – to choose from, too.

That's good news for Amanda Seyfried who previously told Collider that she was worried there wouldn't be enough new songs for Mamma Mia 3.

In even better news: Christine Baranski has already said that she'd be up for returning as Tanya – mostly because she just absolutely loves shooting those films with the rest of the cast.

"If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don't think anybody would give you an argument," she told EW.

She also teased what Tanya might be up to in the third instalment: "Tanya married. Although by now, she may be divorced. She may have gotten bored with this man."

As we all know, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again saw flashbacks of Donna Sheridan's life after it was revealed that she had died. Lily James stepped into those famous dungarees to play a young Donna, with Meryl Streep returning as Ghost Donna toward the end of the film.

So, with Donna still dead, what will happen next? Craymer didn't offer any insight into the storyline of the potential third film, but given that literally anything can happen on that mysterious Greek island... the plot is anyone's guess.

Will we see flashbacks from a young Ruby Sheridan's life? Sophie dumping Sky and raising her son by herself? Two hours of Harry singing ABBA ballads and living his best life in the sun with his boyfriend? A one woman show where all the roles are played by Cher? Mamma Mia: Tokyo Drift?!

It sounds like Mamma Mia 3 is still a few years away from becoming a reality but as long as Christine Baranski and Julie Walters are back as Tanya and Rosie, we'll take anything.

