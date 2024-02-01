Margot Robbie says Greta Gerwig deserved a Best Director Oscar nomination for Barbie

1 February 2024, 17:02

By Sam Prance

Margot Robbie has broken her silence following the discourse surrounding Barbie's nominations at the Academy Awards.

Margot Robbie has spoken out in support of Greta Gerwig after she missed out on a Best Director nomination at the Oscars.

Last week (Jan 23), Barbie discourse broke the internet after the Oscars nominations were announced. The hit movie earned eight nods including Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera and Best Picture.

However, fans were sad that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missed out on Best Actress and Best Director respectively. It wasn't long before all hell broke loose and Hillary Clinton even joined the conversation with a shoutout to Margot and Greta.

Now, Margot has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding the nominations and revealed how she feels about it.

Margot Robbie says Greta Gerwig deserved Best Director nomination for Barbie after Oscars snub
Margot Robbie says Greta Gerwig deserved Best Director nomination for Barbie after Oscars snub. Picture: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

Discussing the nominations during a panel at a SAG screening of Barbie, Margot said: "There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed. Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films."

Margot then explained that she's just happy for the nominations the film did get. She said: "Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the Best Picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would.

She continued: "And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards. Picture: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

As for how she feels about the discourse in general. Margot said: "I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry."

