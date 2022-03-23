Margot Robbie had no idea who Sebastian Stan was during their I, Tonya chemistry read

By Sam Prance

"And then I looked you up and I was like, 'Holy shit, it’s the hot guy from Gossip Girl and those Marvel movies!'"

Margot Robbie has let slip that she thought Sebastian Stan was an unknown actor when they first read together for I, Tonya.

There is no denying that Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan are two of the most famous actors in the entire world right now. Margot is a two-time Academy Award nominee who's appeared in everything from The Wolf of Wall Street to Suicide Squad, and Sebastian is a beloved star best known for roles in the likes of Gossip Girl, Pam & Tommy and, of course, the MCU.

However, in spite of Sebastian's undeniable fame, Margot didn't even realise who he was when they first met each other.

Margot Robbie didn’t recognise Sebastian Stan during the I, Tonya chemistry read. Picture: eff Spicer/Getty Images, AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In a new profile with L'Officiel, Margot interviewed Sebastian about his new film Fresh and she revealed that she didn't clock who he was when they first worked together in the I, Tonya auditions. Margot said: "We physically met during the chemistry read for I, Tonya, but I had seen your tape before. I don’t know if I’ve told you this, but I didn’t recognize you at all."

Margot continued: "I think you were wearing a turtleneck and you may have even grown the ‘stache. I remember being like, 'Wow, this actor is so good, who is this guy? He’s going to be such a find.' And then I looked you up and I was like, 'Holy shit, it’s the hot guy from Gossip Girl and those Marvel movies!'"

Imagine working with Sebastian and not realising who he was? Iconic.

Sebastian Stan and Margot Robbie in I, Tonya. Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Of course, Sebastian's chemistry read was so good that he got the part of Tonya Harding's husband Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya and starred opposite Margot in the film. Since then, they've gone on to become good friends in real life so it's safe to say that Margot recognises him now.