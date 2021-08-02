Matt Damon slammed after revealing he only stopped using the "f-slur" months ago

2 August 2021, 11:14

By Sam Prance

Matt Damon let slip that it took his daughter writing a "treatise" for him to realise how "dangerous" the word is.

Matt Damon has revealed that he only stopped using the offensive and homophobic f-slur casually a couple of months ago.

It's common knowledge that the f-slur is a derogatory and demeaning term that, for many years, has been used pejoratively against gay people and the LGBTQ+ community at large. Some LGBTQ+ people have reclaimed the word for themselves but, like many slurs, it remains offensive when people who are not part of that community use it in their everyday language.

Now, 50-year-old actor Matt Damon has just confirmed that, if it weren't for his daughter, he would still be using the word.

READ MORE: DaBaby refuses to apologise for homophobic comments at Rolling Loud

Matt Damon says he has only just stopped using the "f-slur for homosexual people"
Matt Damon says he has only just stopped using the "f-slur for homosexual people". Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, HBO FILMS / Album

Speaking to The Sunday Times about his recent use of the f-slur, Matt said: "The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application." He then went on to explain: "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table."

Matt continued: "I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood."

Following Matt's comments, the internet at large has been dumbfounded. To add salt to the wound, Matt has played multiple queer roles in the past, including Liberace's gay lover, Scott Thorson, in Behind the Candelabra.

One person tweeted: "The fact that Matt Damon’s daughter had to explain to him that saying a slur is wrong is insane."

As it stands, Matt Damon is yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if he does.

