Matthew Lillard channels Shaggy for new Scooby-Doo Airbnb ad

By Katie Louise Smith

Matthew Lillard is hosting an Airbnb rental where fans can stay the night in a renovated Mystery Machine.

Matthew Lillard is truly the most wholesome gift that keeps on giving, as the actor has just joined forces with Airbnb in the most iconic way possible.

To celebrate 20 years (!!) since the release of the cinematic masterpiece Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Shaggy actor and all round legend Matthew has teamed up with Airbnb to host a listing that allows fans of the franchise to stay the night in the actual Mystery Machine.

Not only is he fronting the experience, he also dressed up in a very Shaggy-but-make-it-2022 outfit and fans are absolutely living for the actor re-channelling the beloved character.

Matthew Lillard reunites with the Mystery Machine for Airbnb. Picture: Warner Bros., Airbnb

If you're dying to stay in the Mystery Machine, you'll have to move fast. Booking opens at 1PM ET on Thursday June 16th. But there's only three nights available, and only two guests are allowed for each night.

Those lucky enough to secure a stay in the Mystery Machine will get to experience an entire Scooby-Doo experience, featuring a "virtual greeting" from Matthew himself when they arrive.

Based on the pictures shared by Airbnb, there's plenty of Scooby-Doo movie references and throwbacks in the van. The stay also includes all-you-can-eat snacks, including Shaggy and Scooby classics like hot dogs and eggplant burgers. There's also a mystery for guests to solve during their stay.

The van also includes an exterior setup with lounge seating and hammock space to "vibe out, free from any monsters that might be lurking about." And at the end of the night, guests will be treated to a re-watch of the 2002 movie with popcorn and, of course, Scooby Snacks.

On Instagram, Matthew also posted a video of himself – channelling his iconic Shaggy voice – giving a mini tour of the Mystery Machine.

As well as geeking out over the chance to stay in the Mystery Machine, fans are losing it over thee Matthew Lillard back in Shaggy's iconic green shirt and brown trousers.

One Twitter user wrote: "I know this is Matthew Lillard just promoting an Airbnb BUT COME ON!!! A Scooby-Doo movie where they’re older solving one last mystery would be EVERYTHING"

Another clocked Matthew's reference to the viral Shaggy meme, sharing the original screenshot in reply to his initial tweet.

Back in 2020, Matthew expressed his disappointment after Will Forte was cast as Shaggy in the latest big screen animated outing for Mystery Inc., despite Matthew being the voice of Shaggy since 2004.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight of his thoughts about the film, Matthew bluntly said: "About Scoob, I don’t have a lot of nice things to say. I wish them well, I hope the movie does really well. I mean, it was a drag. And I was surprised that happened. And I think Hollywood's an interesting place and I’ve been around for a long time. Some of them are easier than others when you don’t get a job, but that one was a bummer."

"I like playing the part I like sort of having a legacy and a career that I’ve spent 30 years doing. So I like the fact that I was that part, and it was a bummer that it went a different way."

I think we can all agree that Matthew Lillard will always be our Shaggy.