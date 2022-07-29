Matthew Lillard wants to make an R-rated third Scooby-Doo movie

By Sam Prance

James Gunn and Freddie Prinze Jr. have both weighed in on Matthew's request and it looks like it could happen.



Matthew Lillard has opened up about the possibility of a third Scooby-Doo film and said that he wants to do an R-rated one.

Ever since Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed came out in 2004, fans have been desperate for the live-action Scooby-Doo cast to reunite and make one more movie. In recent years, there have been numerous Scooby-Doo projects but Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michell Gellar, Linda Cardellini and Neil Fanning are yet to return as Mystery Inc.

Now, Matthew has let slip he wants to play the role of Shaggy again in a live-action R-rated third film with his old co-stars.

Will there be a Scooby-Doo 3 movie?

Matthew Lillard wants to make an R-rated third Scooby-Doo movie. Picture: Warner Brothers / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo, AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Too Fab, Matthew said an "R-rated third film would be a super fun thing to see". He added, "Listen, I think that, if you can get the Snyder Cut of Batman out, I don't know there's a reason why you can't get that out. It's up to the fans. I think that people listen, especially these days, to social media, they listen to fans and that fandom is really strong."

Reacting to Matthew's comments on Twitter, Freddie Prinze Jr. wasn't sure if it would be possible. He tweeted: "Rightly or wrongly they don’t have the guts to make that movie." The original movie was famously meant to be much more adult, (Velma and Daphne kissed, Fred was gay and there were scarier villains). However, the studio intervened.

That being said, James Gunn, who directed the original movie, then tweeted: "I think they’d do it if we asked. I just don’t think I have the time right now!"

I think they’d do it if we asked. I just don’t think I have the time right now! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2022

James Gunn has since gone on to direct The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies so it makes sense that he's in demand right now. Still, this is Scooby-Doo! Don't have the time? Make the time! We need this third movie.

What do you think? Would you like an R-rated Scooby-Doo?