Matthew Lillard wants to make an R-rated third Scooby-Doo movie

29 July 2022, 15:44

By Sam Prance

James Gunn and Freddie Prinze Jr. have both weighed in on Matthew's request and it looks like it could happen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matthew Lillard has opened up about the possibility of a third Scooby-Doo film and said that he wants to do an R-rated one.

Ever since Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed came out in 2004, fans have been desperate for the live-action Scooby-Doo cast to reunite and make one more movie. In recent years, there have been numerous Scooby-Doo projects but Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michell Gellar, Linda Cardellini and Neil Fanning are yet to return as Mystery Inc.

READ MORE: Matthew Lillard says not being cast as Shaggy in new Scooby Doo movie is a "bummer"

Now, Matthew has let slip he wants to play the role of Shaggy again in a live-action R-rated third film with his old co-stars.

Will there be a Scooby-Doo 3 movie?

Matthew Lillard wants to make an R-rated third Scooby-Doo movie
Matthew Lillard wants to make an R-rated third Scooby-Doo movie. Picture: Warner Brothers / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo, AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Too Fab, Matthew said an "R-rated third film would be a super fun thing to see". He added, "Listen, I think that, if you can get the Snyder Cut of Batman out, I don't know there's a reason why you can't get that out. It's up to the fans. I think that people listen, especially these days, to social media, they listen to fans and that fandom is really strong."

Reacting to Matthew's comments on Twitter, Freddie Prinze Jr. wasn't sure if it would be possible. He tweeted: "Rightly or wrongly they don’t have the guts to make that movie." The original movie was famously meant to be much more adult, (Velma and Daphne kissed, Fred was gay and there were scarier villains). However, the studio intervened.

That being said, James Gunn, who directed the original movie, then tweeted: "I think they’d do it if we asked. I just don’t think I have the time right now!"

James Gunn has since gone on to direct The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies so it makes sense that he's in demand right now. Still, this is Scooby-Doo! Don't have the time? Make the time! We need this third movie.

What do you think? Would you like an R-rated Scooby-Doo?

WATCH: Miranda Cosgrove takes on The Most Impossible iCarly Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Series after season 3?

Is Olivia Rodrigo leaving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Here’s what she’s said

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news
High School Musical: The Series season 3 release time: Here's what time episode 1 comes out in your country

When does High School Musical: The Series season 3 episode 2 come out?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she wants to be a young mum

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she wants to be a young mum

Celeb

Trending on PopBuzz

JoJo Siwa hints she's back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa clarifies comments about not liking the word "lesbian"

Celeb

Sabrina Carpenter takes on The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Sabrina Carpenter takes on The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter tells JoJo Siwa to "grow up"

JoJo Siwa told to "grow up" by Candace Cameron Bure's daughter following TikTok drama

Celeb

Kelis blasts Beyoncé for not contacting her before sampling her song on Renaissance

Kelis calls Beyoncé "disrespectful" for not contacting her before sampling her song on Renaissance

Beyonce

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she couldn't afford to take a six month break from acting

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she couldn't afford to take a six month break from acting

Euphoria

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale