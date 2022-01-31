Matthew Lillard criticises the original Scream movie
31 January 2022, 17:14 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 17:24
"It is NOT a perfect film."
Listen to this article
Scream fans assemble. Matthew Lillard has revealed how he really feels about the iconic movie and he has some criticism.
You don't have to be a horror fan to know that Scream is one of the greatest slasher movies of all time. Ever since it debuted in cinemas in 1996, viewers haven't been able to get enough of it. From the terrifying kills and hilarious script to the brilliant cast and shocking twists, Scream is cinema at its best. Not to mention, it's so popular that it's spawned four sequels.
However, Matthew Lillard, who played Stu Macher in Scream, has just revealed that he doesn't think that it's a perfect film.
READ MORE: Matthew Lillard confirms Stu is still alive and was originally the killer in Scream 3
Say what? In a new interview with Vulture, Matthew was asked about the original movie and he said: "It is not a perfect film!" Matthew then explained: "I think the opening sequence is incredible. It sets the tone for everything else, and the middle of the movie sort of gets bogged down. Then the end sequence, the last 20 minutes, is incredible."
Matthew then continued: "You earn so much street cred in those first 20 minutes that the rest of the movie, it sort of tanks! And then it comes screaming up to finish strong." Is Matthew right that the opening and the ending are the best parts of Scream? Yes. But the middle of Scream tanks? I don't think.
Don't worry though. Matthew still loves the movie. Talking about what makes the ending magic, Matthew said: "I think what it is in that last sequence is the ability to laugh at the same time that you’re horrified. To be like, 'Oh my God, that’s crazy! They’re stabbing each other!' The brutality, the killing of Tatum – and then you’re laughing in the middle of it all."
He added: "I think it’s an intersection you don’t see very often, and it’s really hard to hit. It’s hard to scare the crap out of people and make them laugh at the same time."
Matthew has also teased that Stu is still alive and he would be up for reprising the role. Bring on Scream 6!
Read more about Scream here:
- Will there be a Scream 6? Here’s what Neve Campbell and the directors have said
- Neve Campbell responds to Scream theories that Billy and Stu are gay
- 17 iconic Scream easter eggs and references we bet you missed in Scream 5
- Courteney Cox reveals Dewey was killed in the original script for the first Scream movie