Maude Apatow says she was "upset" that people called her a nepotism baby

By Woodrow Whyte

"I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position."

Maude Apatow has responded to the internet calling her a “nepotism baby”.

The 24-year-old actress, who plays Lexi Howard in Euphoria, explained how she really feels about accusations her success is all down to her famous parents, director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

In a new interview, the actor - who will be returning to Euphoria for season 3 - admitted that she was “sad” when she first learned about the criticism.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter, she said "At first I was sad. I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position.

“A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work. It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."

Maude Apatow and her parents Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maude got her start in film via supporting roles in her dad’s films - including Knocked Up and This Is 40 - but also opened up on how she has ambitions to go into writing.

Maude’s younger sister Iris is also an actor and appeared in her father’s comedy Netflix series Love between 2016 and 2018.

Speaking about her parents’ involvement in her career, Maude said: “Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point. I’ll wait until I’m almost done and then get notes from him.”

“I get annoyed because he’ll come up with a better idea, but he’s super helpful. So is my mom.”

However, despite accusations of nepotism, Maude confessed that she’s her own worst critic.

"I'm always hard on myself," she said. "Sometimes I get in my head and think, 'Why would anyone want to hear what I have to say?' Then I tell myself, it doesn't matter, it's just entertainment. I try to clear my head of any of those thoughts."

She continued: "You can't constantly judge yourself: it's such a creativity killer."

