Netflix slammed after "sexualising" Charles Melton in May December promo

5 December 2023, 14:31

Watch Netflix's May December trailer

By Sam Prance

Charles Melton plays a victim of sexual abuse in the Netflix movie starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman.

Netflix are coming under fire after "sexualising" Charles Melton in a now-deleted post promoting their movie May December.

For those who don't know, May December is a Todd Haynes directed film loosely inspired by the controversial story of Mary Kay Letourneau. Mary was a teacher who initiated a sexual relationship with her 12-year-old student Vili Fualaau. She was imprisoned for her crimes. However, she was pregnant with Vili's child at the time and they later married each other.

In May December, Julianne Moore plays a character called Gracie who is based on Mary. Meanwhile, Charles Melton plays the role of Joe Yoo who is based on Vili. Natalie Portman also stars as a completely fictional actress named Elizabeth who stays with Gracie and Joe Yoo while preparing to play Gracie in a film based on her life.

To promote May December, Netflix shared a shirtless photo of Charles Melton and now they're facing backlash over it.

READ MORE: Charles Melton opens up about being a 'hopeless romantic' and Riverdale

Netflix slammed after "sexualising" Charles Melton in May December promo
Netflix slammed after "sexualising" Charles Melton in May December promo. Picture: Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb, Netflix

On Sunday (Dec 3), Netflix posted a photo of Charles as Joe in the film coming out of a shower with just a towel around his waist and the caption: "*stares in awe*". The post immediately racked up thousands of likes. However, those who have seen the film began calling it out in the comments and criticising Netflix for being inappropriate.

Tweeting the photo one fan wrote: "God Netflix really was the absolute worst possible distributor to pick up May December" and praising the film, they said: "A unique tone, challenging theme’s about the predatory nature of acting/filmmaking, and the worst marketing campaign of all time."

Another tweeted: "Imagine being Charles melton turning an incredible performance against two Oscar winners in a TODD HAYNES movie and the distributor is just sexualizing you lmao."

Speaking to BFI, Todd Haynes recently said that the movie is not supposed to be "camp". Instead, it should make you feel "uncomfortable". Todd explained: "I wanted to make this movie, because I liked feeling uncertain and displaced and unnerved. It’s the way movies are supposed to make you feel."

Netflix have since deleted their Charles post but they are yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.

