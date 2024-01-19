Mean Girls viewers are just realising that Auli'i Cravalho played Moana

19 January 2024, 14:49

Christopher Briney originally passed on Mean Girls role

By Katie Louise Smith

"All throughout Mean Girls i was like damn janis has a stellar voice and then i realized SHE IS THE VOICE OF MOANA."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If Auli'i Cravalho, the actress who plays Janis in the new Mean Girls movie, looks and sounds familiar to you but you can't quite pinpoint why... Here's your answer.

Mean Girls, whether you love or hate the fact that it's a musical, is full of standout performances. Reneé Rapp as Regina? Life-changing. Jaquel Spivey as Damian? Show-stopping! Avantika as Karen? Incredible!

Auli'i Cravalho's performance as Janis also belongs in that list. From the impeccable vocals to the brilliant fresh take on the character originally played by Lizzy Caplan, fans have fallen in love with Auli'i and her take on Janis.

However, those who are discovering Auli'i previous work after watching the film are only just realising that the star previously played a major Disney role. No, your ears are not deceiving you... Auli'i is the voice of Moana.

READ MORE: Tina Fey explains why original Mean Girls cast couldn't appear in new film

Mean Girls' Auli'i Cravalho is the original voice of Moana
Mean Girls' Auli'i Cravalho is the original voice of Moana. Picture: Paramount Pictures, Disney

Auli'i, now 23, was just 14 years old when she landed the role of Moana in the Disney animated film. She was actually the last person to audition out of hundreds of actresses. And thank God, because we're not sure anyone could have delivered a better performance of 'How Far I'll Go'.

The root of the shock of people realising Auli'i played Moana seems to have stemmed from a viral clip of Reneé answering a question about Auli'i's hidden talent in a Vanity Fair interview. When asked, Reneé says Auli'i's hidden talent is "Moana".

Shocked over not realising Auli'i's previous role, one fan wrote: "all throughout mean girls: the musical: the movie i was like damn janis has a stellar voice and then i realized SHE IS THE VOICE OF MOANA."

Another added: "We aren’t talking enough about how MOANA is playing JANIS… icon"

Others couldn't believe that not everyone knew about Auli'i's iconic past role: "The fact that people dont know that auli’i was literally the voice of moana, is mind boggling."

Auli'i, now 23, performed 'How Far I'll Go' at the 2017 Oscars ceremony
Auli'i, now 23, performed 'How Far I'll Go' at the 2017 Oscars ceremony. Picture: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Back in 2023, Auli'i was applauded after sharing that she would not be reprising the role of Moana in the live-action version of the film. Instead, she will executive produce the film alongside Dwayne Johnson.

In a statement shared on Instagram, she expressed how important it was to her to let another young actress of Pacific Island descent make the role their own.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," she said. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

"I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength."

With a sensational performance as Janis under her belt, we can't wait to see what Auli'i blesses us with next!

Read more about Mean Girls here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Rachel McAdams reveals how she almost had a role in new Mean Girls movie

Rachel McAdams reveals she almost had a role in new Mean Girls movie

Wizards of Waverly Place stars Dan Benson and David DeLuise react to surprise sequel series news

Former Wizards of Waverly Place cast react to not knowing about sequel series

Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunite on new Wizards of Waverly Place series

Wizards of Waverly Place set to return with Selena Gomez and David Henrie

Emma Stone defends "controversial" sex scenes in Poor Things following criticism

Emma Stone defends "controversial" sex scenes in Poor Things following criticism

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Trending on PopBuzz

Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande says she feels "misunderstood" following backlash to her dating life

Ariana Grande

American Nightmare: Was Denise Huskins actually kidnapped? Is Matthew Muller still in prison?

American Nightmare: Who kidnapped Denise Huskins? Here's where Matthew Muller is now

"Saltburn" Premiere - Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi receive BAFTA nominations for Saltburn

Tina Fey explains why the original Mean Girls plastics couldn't appear in the new film

Tina Fey explains why original Mean Girls cast couldn't appear in new film

Lizzie McGuire writer reveals adult scene that caused Disney+ to cancel the reboot

Lizzie McGuire writer reveals adult scene that caused Disney+ to cancel the reboot

Why are YouTubers quitting YouTube?

The real reason YouTubers are quitting | Scroll Deep

Internet

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets