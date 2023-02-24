Original Mean Girls cast turn down "disrepectful" offer to star in Mean Girls musical movie

By Sam Prance

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert were all reportedly set to reunite in the film.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The original main cast of Mean Girls have reportedly all turned down a "disrespectful" offer to star in the new Mean Girls film.

In 2020, Tina Fey announced that Paramount are officially adapting the musical version of Mean Girls into a film. Since then, it's been confirmed that Angourie Rice (Spider-Man) will play Cady, Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will play Regina, Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) will play Janice and Chris Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) will play Aaron.

There has also been fan speculation that Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert will each appear in the film in some capacity. However, Page Six has now reported that, although the actresses were all keen to reunite in the new Mean Girls, they have reportedly said no based on what they've allegedly been offered.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried says she was "grossed out" by men asking her if it was raining after Mean Girls came out

Original Mean Girls cast turn down "disrepectful" offer to star in new Mean Girls movie. Picture: Paramount

According to a source who's spoken to Page Six, "Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth. All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth." The source said that Rachel McAdams "was initially offered a larger part to play than the other three, but the deal has not been signed off."

All hope is not last though. The source continued to say: "As of now, the negotiations are stalled." In other words, there's a chance that Rachel, Lindsay, Amanda and Lacey will appear in the film if Paramount meet their salary requests.

It's unclear exactly what roles Rachel, Lindsay, Amanda and Lacey would play as their original roles have been recast. It's possible that they are just meant to cameo in the movie but they also could have more extensive roles.

The source ended by saying: "Whether they appear in a cameo appearance or they have six pages of script, it doesn’t matter — [the money offered] is disrespectful."

Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in the original Mean Girls. Picture: Paramount+ / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

While it's still unclear if Rachel, Lindsay, Amanda and Lacey will appear in the film, Tina Fey has confirmed that she and Tim Meadows, who played Principal Duvall, will both play the roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall again. Explaining why to Seth Meyers, Tina joked: "Teachers work forever".

Read more Mean Girls news here: