By Sam Prance

Everything we know about Mean Girls: The Musical the movie so far.

That's so fetch! The movie version of Mean Girls: The Musical comes out very soon and here's what we know about it so far.

Ever since Mean Girls was adapted into a musical by Tina Fey, fans have wanted to see the show come to the silver screen. Following in the footsteps of musicals like Billy Elliot and Legally Blonde, Mean Girls stays true to the movie that it's based on. The main difference is that there are a whole lot of hilarious songs written to enhance the Mean Girls experience.

When does Mean Girls: The Musical come out in cinemas though? Who's in the cast? Are they any brand new songs in the soundtrack? Are they any major changes to the original film? Scroll down to find out the answers to all of your questions.

Mean Girls: The Musical: Release date, cast, songs, movie spoilers and trailer. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Paramount+

When does Mean Girls: The Musical come out?

The wait for Mean Girls: The Musical is nearly over. The film was originally intended to drop directly on Paramount+ but it will now be released in cinemas in the US on January 12, 2024. As it stands, international release dates for the film are yet to be revealed but it seems likely that the film will have a global release.

Given that it was meant to be a Paramount+ exclusive at first, we expect it will be made available to stream on the platform shortly after it stops showing in cinemas. It's also possible that it will come out directly on Paramount+ outside of the US.

Who is in the Mean Girls: The Musical cast?

Mean Girls: The Musical is set to feature a brand new cast alongside a couple of familiar faces from the original films.

Angourie Rice - Cady Heron

Reneé Rapp - Regina George

Auliʻi Cravalho - Janis Sarkisian

Jaquel Spivey - Damian Hubbard

Bebe Wood - Gretchen Wieners

Avantika Vandanapu - Karen Smith

Christopher Briney - Aaron Samuels

Tina Fey - Ms. Norbury

Tim Meadows - Principal Duvall

Jenna Fischer - Ms. Heron

Busy Philipps - Mrs. George

Mahi Alam - Kevin Gnapoor

Connor Ratliff - Mr. Rapp

Jon Hamm - Coach Carr

As far as we know, Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are the only actors reprising their original roles.

Who is in the Mean Girls: The Musical cast? Picture: Alamy

Will Lindsay Lohan be in Mean Girls: The Musical?

According to Page Six, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert were all asked to cameo in the musical. However, a sourced told the publication that they were given a "disrespectful" offer and negotiations stalled. Apparently all four actresses were keen to star in the film.

As a result, it seems likely that none of the original mean girls will appear in the movie but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

What happens in Mean Girls: The Musical?

If it stays true to the original Broadway musical, Mean Girls: The Musical will follow Cady Heron as she adapts to US high school after being homeschooled in Kenya. Just like the film, Cady quickly becomes involved in the world of the plastics while also befriending Janis and Damian.

There are minor tweaks to the plot here and there but expect to see all of your favourite Mean Girls moments in the film.

Will Lindsay Lohan be in Mean Girls: The Musical? Picture: Alamy

Are there original songs in the Mean Girls: The Musical soundtrack?

Paramount+ are yet to confirm what songs made it into the Mean Girls: The Musical soundtrack but we expect most of the songs from the musical will appear. There's also a chance that an original song will have been written for the film so that it can be submitted to awards ceremonies like The Academy Awards.

Is there a Mean Girls: The Musical trailer?

Yes. Fans spotted the first Mean Girls: The Musical trailer in screenings for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film. However, as it stands, Paramount is yet to release the trailer online. We will update you when they do.

