Tina Fey's comment about millennials "feeling ownership" of Mean Girls divides internet

By Katie Louise Smith

Tina explained that she was hesitant about making the new Mean Girls because Millennials "feel real ownership of the movie."

Raise your hand if you're a millennial and you feel personally victimised by the new Mean Girls musical remake.

When the news of the Mean Girls film (which is also based on the stage musical) first broke, people were up in arms about whether or not it would potentially "ruin" a cinematic classic. (Spoiler: It didn't, everything is fine x)

Mean Girls was released in 2004 and has become an endlessly quotable pop culture phenomenon, particularly for Millennials who were around the same age as the characters at the time and who related to that high school experience.

However, the high school experience – as well as teenagers' tolerance for certain behaviours – has changed drastically in the past 20 years. The new version of the film features many of the same themes (and jokes!), but with key updates that better reflect how teenagers act and interact in 2024.

Now, Tina Fey has explained why the passionate Millennial fanbase of the original movie caused her to have some hesitation towards creating the new film. Her comments have also divided opinion.

Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' millennial comments have divided the internet. Picture: Paramount Pictures, Getty

In an interview with TODAY, Fey explained why she felt a little hesitant when she started to create the new version of the film.

"Millennials especially, like, they feel real ownership of the movie. And they were sort of like, 'You can’t! We own this!', Tina joked. "And I was sort of like, 'Well, no. It’s my thing!' But they were like, 'No it's our thing!' So I was like, 'Ok, fair enough! We'll share it!'"

Tina then went on to explain how her daughters told her to "not let the millennials overthink it".

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tina revealed she actually consulted her two teenage daughters on how to update various parts of the film to reflect 2024's teenagers. (One thing they were adamant about not changing was The Burn Book.)

She also added: "I feel like if you are a fan of the original movie you will really feel great nostalgia. You'll still feel nice and cozy in this new movie, but you'll get some fun surprises, some new jokes, some new teachers, some amazing songs."

Tina Fey consulted her teenage daughters for advice on creating Mean Girls for new generation. Picture: Getty

Tina's TODAY show comments have now divided opinion online.

On one side, there are some people that agree with Tina's observations about Millennials, and that the films (both old and now) can be shared between generations. On the other side, however, people have questioned and have taken issue with her 'ownership' comments.

One person wrote: "Sorry but this is where you are wrong. You may have written it, but you wrote it for the generation at the time and as we know with all art, it’s the masses that determines what is valuable and what isn’t. When a cultural phenomenon like Mean Girls 2004 happens, it’s no longer your art. It’s ours."

Another added: "Imagine creating an iconic piece of early 2000’s entertainment history and then being upset that it was iconic and the original fanbase want it to remain untouched and respected."

