Megan Fox wants a Jennifer's Body sequel or TV show

6 July 2021, 12:02 | Updated: 6 July 2021, 12:08

By Katie Louise Smith

"This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that."

Jennifer's Body is – and I simply cannot stress this enough – cinematic excellence.

Starring Megan Fox as Jennifer, alongside a cast that includes Amanda Seyfried, Adam Brody and a young Chris Pratt, Jennifer's Body follows a high-school cheerleader who gets possessed and ends up going on a killing spree, feasting only on the male population at her school.

When it was released, Jennifer's Body received mixed reviews and low box office earnings, with many people dismissing the whole thing. Years later, however, the film became a cult horror classic, with many recognising and celebrating the underlying feminist themes within the storyline.

Now, Megan Fox has revealed in a new interview that she thinks the movie is "art" and should be made into a sequel or even a TV series. And you know what? I would like to see it.

Megan Fox would love to see a Jennifer's Body TV show sequel
Megan Fox would love to see a Jennifer's Body TV show sequel. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News, 20th Century Fox via YouTube

In an interview with the Washington Post, Megan spoke about her return to the horror genre with her new film Till Death, and explained why she was hesitant in the past to accept another horror role that felt too similar to Jennifer's Body.

Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie,” she said. “I didn’t want to do that movie an injustice by doing something that was similar but not as good.”

She continued: “This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that." Megan noted that, at the time, "everyone shit on it."

But now of course, the film has made its way to legend status and has become a cult favourite with fans across the world. Artists like Olivia Rodrigo have also brought the film's iconic cinematography and aesthetics to a whole new generation by paying homage to it in their projects and music videos.

And thanks to that resurgence of love for the film, Megan has revealed that she'd be totally down to bringing Jennifer's Body back to life with a sequel.

“I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to,” she told Washington Post. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

A Jennifer's Body TV series? Where do we sign!?

