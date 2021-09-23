Midnight Mass release time: Here's the exact time it comes out in your country

By Katie Louise Smith

Midnight Mass will be released on Friday 24th September at 12AM Pacific Time. Here's the exact time it comes out in your country on Netflix.

Mike Flanagan's brand new horror series Midnight Mass is set to be released on Netflix on Friday 24th September and fans are in for an absolute treat.

While Midnight Mass is a departure from The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor universe, the series looks set to terrify and wow viewers at the same time. Midnight Mass has already earned a whopping 95% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics have been raving about the series.

The mysterious storyline is still under wraps, and Flanagan has already urged fans to not spoil the series if they binge-watch it within the first few hours of it being released. But what time will it be available to watch on Netflix?

As usual, Netflix releases brand new TV shows and movies based on the time at their headquarters in California. Midnight Mass will be released at midnight PT (Pacific Time). However, this time will vary depending on where you live in the world.

What time does Midnight Mass come out on Netflix?

Midnight Mass will be released on Friday September 24th at 12AM Pacific Time. The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Midnight Mass release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Where to watch Midnight Mass online

Midnight Mass is a Netflix series which means you'll only be able to watch the full series on the streaming service. It will not be available to stream anywhere else. So, if you're dying to see what all the hype about Mike Flanagan's new series is about... you're gonna have to get yourself a Netflix log in and get binge-watching ASAP!

What is Midnight Mass about?

Midnight Mass is a supernatural horror series created by Mike Flanagan. The official synopsis reads: "Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater)."

when I say MIDNIGHT MASS has been Mike Flanagan's passion project for years, I mean it pic.twitter.com/1JNIfgbzOA — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 21, 2021

Is Midnight Mass connected to Hill House and Bly Manor?

In some ways, there are some similar themes (like addiction, guilt and trauma) that run through the three Flanagan series but no, Midnight Mass is not connected to Hill House or Bly Manor. The only physical way in which it is kind of connected to the Haunting series is that it features several cast members who have appeared in the Haunting series.

Midnight Mass is actually low-key connected to Flanagan's 2016 film Hush. It's also referenced again in his 2017 movie Gerald's Game.

In Hush, Kate Siegel's character Maddie is writing a horror novel called Midnight Mass, which includes Crockett Island and a character named Riley. Both exist in the new Netflix series. In Gerald's Game, a copy of Maddie's book can be seen on a shelf above the bed as Carla Gugino's Jessie attempts to free herself from the handcuffs.

