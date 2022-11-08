Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

8 November 2022, 11:15

By Sam Prance

"I think her story resonates with me, just growing up in the public eye... I feel like I could tell her story in the right way."

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her dream role and revealed that she would love to play Britney Spears on screen.

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you will already know that there is demand for Millie Bobby Brown to be cast as Britney Spears in a biopic. Earlier this year (May 13), after Millie appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, people began noticing that Millie has a resemblance to Britney and tweets suggesting she should play her went viral.

Now, Millie, who recently turned 18, has discussed her acting ambitions in a new interview and they include playing Britney.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears
Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Yesterday (Nov 7), Millie was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show. During the interview, Drew Barrymore asked Millie about her goals as an actress and what's still on her bucket list. Millie then replied: "I want to play a real person and I think for me: Britney Spears". In other words, just like the internet, Millie is eager to act as the pop icon in a project.

Explaining why she is set on playing Britney, Millie replied: "I think her story resonates with me, just growing up in the public eye. Watching her videos, watching interviews when she was younger. I don't know her but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

In the past, Millie has also said that she would love to play Halsey on screen.

As it stands, Britney has expressed no wishes to convert her life into a biopic and, based on how much she respects her, it's likely that Millie wouldn't play the role of Britney without Britney's consent. Whether Britney wants her story to be told on screen, should be her decision to make.

However, Britney is currently writing an autobiography. Describing the book on Instagram, Britney said: "It's actually healing and therapeutic. It's also hard bringing up past events in my life. I've never been able to express openly!!!"

Should Britney decide to adapt her autobiography into a book, it looks like Millie will be first in line to play her.

What do you think? Who would you cast as Britney?

