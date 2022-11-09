Britney Spears responds to biopic speculation after Millie Bobby Brown’s comments

9 November 2022, 12:24

By Katie Louise Smith

"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britney Spears has responded to people wanting to make a biopic about her life – and she's not here for it. Britney's comments come shortly after Millie Bobby Brown's recent confession in which she said she'd love to one day portray the pop superstar.

After Millie appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in May 2022, the internet noticed a resemblance between Millie and Britney, and quickly ran with the idea that the Stranger Things star could play Britney on-screen (only if Britney wanted to turn her story into a film, that is.)

It now seems like Millie also agrees with that opinion, too. However, responding to the wider conversation surrounding people discussing films being made about her life, Britney has made it clear that she does not want it to happen.

Britney responds to biopic speculation amid Millie Bobby Brown's recent comments
Britney responds to biopic speculation amid Millie Bobby Brown's recent comments. Picture: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Earlier this week (Nov 7), Millie was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show.

At one point in the interview, Drew asked about her career bucket list, and what she'd like to achieve as an actress. Millie explained that she wanted to one day play a real person, and said that she'd like to play Britney.

Explaining her answer, Millie continued: "I think her story resonates with me, just growing up in the public eye. Watching her videos, watching interviews when she was younger. I don't know her but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only."

Millie's comments quickly went viral. And in an Instagram post shared on November 8th, Britney appeared to respond to the internet's reaction: "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!"

Britney did not directly name Millie in her comment, and it seems like her caption is in response to the wider, ongoing chat involving people wanting to see her life story played out on screen, either in biopics or documentaries. Britney has previously explained that she does not want to turn her life into a movie, and is tired of people taking ownership of her own story.

In her comments, it's clear that Millie respects Britney a lot, and she even added that she would only want to tell Britney's story, on Britney's terms, with Britney's consent.

People have now come to the defence of the 18-year-old following Britney's Instagram comments, and others have also defended Britney, too.

Commenting on Britney's post, one user wrote: "Millie did nothing wrong. She answered a question. She obviously admires you."

On Twitter, another called out those who criticised Britney's response, adding: "[Britney] didn’t mention anyone… she just said she doesn’t wanna have to relive her trauma through some cash-grab movie when she’s very much still alive and can tell her own story when she’s ready".

Read more Millie Bobby Brown news here:

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood on the power of wigs for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas says Dan Schneider used to take photos of child actors' feet

Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas says Dan Schneider used to take photos of child actors' feet
Ryan Murphy says Glee should've ended after Cory Monteith's death

Ryan Murphy admits Glee should have ended after Cory Monteith’s death

Selena Gomez turned down Camp Rock so that Demi Lovato would get the part

Selena Gomez turned down Camp Rock so that Demi Lovato would get the part

Selena Gomez

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

The Crown season 5 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

The Crown season 5 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Trending on PopBuzz

The 1975's Matty Healy shocks fans after eating a raw steak shirtless onstage

The 1975's Matty Healy shocks fans after eating a raw steak shirtless onstage

The 1975

Netflix renews Monster for season 2 and 3

Netflix renews Monster series for season 2 and 3

The Watcher season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

The Watcher season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged and the story of how they met is iconic

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged and the story of how they met is iconic

Celeb

Bella Poarch files for divorce from 'secret' husband Tyler

Bella Poarch files for divorce from 'secret' husband of almost four years

TikTok

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race