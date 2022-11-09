Britney Spears responds to biopic speculation after Millie Bobby Brown’s comments

By Katie Louise Smith

"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!"

Britney Spears has responded to people wanting to make a biopic about her life – and she's not here for it. Britney's comments come shortly after Millie Bobby Brown's recent confession in which she said she'd love to one day portray the pop superstar.

After Millie appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon back in May 2022, the internet noticed a resemblance between Millie and Britney, and quickly ran with the idea that the Stranger Things star could play Britney on-screen (only if Britney wanted to turn her story into a film, that is.)

It now seems like Millie also agrees with that opinion, too. However, responding to the wider conversation surrounding people discussing films being made about her life, Britney has made it clear that she does not want it to happen.

Britney responds to biopic speculation amid Millie Bobby Brown's recent comments. Picture: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD, Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Earlier this week (Nov 7), Millie was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show.

At one point in the interview, Drew asked about her career bucket list, and what she'd like to achieve as an actress. Millie explained that she wanted to one day play a real person, and said that she'd like to play Britney.

Explaining her answer, Millie continued: "I think her story resonates with me, just growing up in the public eye. Watching her videos, watching interviews when she was younger. I don't know her but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only."

hear me out... i could see her playing britney in a biopic https://t.co/5bcBZm7p2w — meet colin at midnight 💒 (@britneykordei) May 14, 2022

Millie's comments quickly went viral. And in an Instagram post shared on November 8th, Britney appeared to respond to the internet's reaction: "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!"

Britney did not directly name Millie in her comment, and it seems like her caption is in response to the wider, ongoing chat involving people wanting to see her life story played out on screen, either in biopics or documentaries. Britney has previously explained that she does not want to turn her life into a movie, and is tired of people taking ownership of her own story.

In her comments, it's clear that Millie respects Britney a lot, and she even added that she would only want to tell Britney's story, on Britney's terms, with Britney's consent.

People have now come to the defence of the 18-year-old following Britney's Instagram comments, and others have also defended Britney, too.

Commenting on Britney's post, one user wrote: "Millie did nothing wrong. She answered a question. She obviously admires you."

On Twitter, another called out those who criticised Britney's response, adding: "[Britney] didn’t mention anyone… she just said she doesn’t wanna have to relive her trauma through some cash-grab movie when she’s very much still alive and can tell her own story when she’s ready".

