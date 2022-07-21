Millie Bobby Brown 'makes history' with $10 million salary for Enola Holmes 2

21 July 2022, 16:59

By Katie Louise Smith

Millie's pay is reportedly the highest upfront salary for an actor under the age of 20.

At only 18 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has become of the biggest and most sought after names in Hollywood, and now she's set to make history with Enola Holmes 2.

Millie is set to return as Sherlock Holmes' equally-brilliant little sister Enola in the upcoming sequel to the 2020 film. Louis Partridge will also be returning, alongside Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma.

And it's now been reported that Millie will earn a huge pay cheque for reprising her role as Enola, setting a record for young actors in the process.

Millie Bobby Brown set to earn $10 million for Enola Holmes 2
Millie Bobby Brown set to earn $10 million for Enola Holmes 2. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Netflix

According to Variety's report, Millie will earn around $10 million for Enola Holmes 2. The figure will see her make history for receiving the highest upfront salary for an actor under the age of 20. (Millie turned 18 in February 2022.)

As well as portraying the lead character Enola, Millie is also a producer on the franchise, having a hand in all the behind-the-scenes aspects like casting and pre-production. It's also likely that she'll earn a producing fee on top of her acting fee, too.

Millie Bobby Brown will return as Enola Holmes
Millie Bobby Brown will return as Enola Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Millie's $10m pay day for Enola Holmes 2 is also much, much more than what she would have likely earned for her work on Stranger Things 4.

It was previously reported that Millie earned as much as $350,000 per episode for her work on Stranger Things 3, putting her on par with both Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

In Variety's latest TV salaries report, Winona and David reportedly earned $450,000 per episode for Stranger Things 4. Millie's reported pay for the fourth season has not been revealed but it's likely that she earned a similar fee. With 9 episodes in the season, Millie would have probably earned upwards of $4 million for season 4.

With several more projects – and one more season of Stranger Things – in the pipeline at Netflix, it looks like that Millie Bobby Brown reign is not letting up any time soon!

