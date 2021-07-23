Miranda Cosgrove hopes iCarly will push Disney+ to do the adult Lizzie McGuire reboot

23 July 2021, 15:00

By Sam Prance

Disney+ previously cancelled the Lizzie McGuire reboot over alleged concerns that the content was too mature.

Miranda Cosgrove hopes that the iCarly reboot can show Disney+ that there is demand for a mature Lizzie McGuire reboot.

In January this year, Disney+ halted filming on the previously announced Lizzie McGuire reboot. They released a statement saying: "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series." Hilary Duff later hinted that it was stopped because it wasn't deemed "family friendly" enough.

Lizzie McGuire's original creator and showrunner, Terri Minsky, then said: "I am so proud of the two episodes we did. Hilary [Duff] has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show we were doing."

Now, Miranda Cosgrove has revealed how the iCarly reboot ended up being so adult and her wishes for Lizzie McGuire.

Picture: @mirandacosgrove via Instagram, Hilary Duff Collection Christophel © Disney Channel

Speaking to Bustle, Miranda revealed that it was really important to her that the iCarly reboot was grown-up and made with the original fans of the show in mind as opposed to a new generation of kids. She explained that she had around "50,000" hours of calls with the cast and then they pitched the reboot, and ViacomCBS were "almost immediately" on board.

The new iCarly features swearing and even scenes in which Nathan unknowingly dates a sex worker. There are also many references to the characters having sex lives and the show has a more adult sense of humour than the original. However, iCarly also manages to avoid any graphic scenes that would make it unsuitable for viewers to watch with children.

In her interview with Bustle, Miranda explained that she is a "huge Lizzie McGuire fan" and was "bummed" to learn that Disney+ shelved it. She then said: "Hopefully iCarly will do well, and maybe they’ll let Lizzie McGuire be what it was supposed to be because I would love to see that."

via GIPHY

The iCarly reboot has already broken Paramount+ records and been renewed for a second season. Given that it has done so well, we also hope that it will inspire Disney to film the Lizzie McGuire reboot exactly as it was intended to be.

Disney+ let Lizzie be an adult challenge!

Would you watch a mature Lizzie McGuire reboot?

