Miranda Cosgrove reveals what the iCarly characters are doing in the reboot

By Sam Prance

The iCarly reboot is coming to Paramount+ next month.

Miranda Cosgrove has just revealed what happened to the iCarly characters between the original show and the new reboot.

iCarly fans were left heartbroken in 2012 when the series officially ended. However, last year (Dec 9), TV Line announced that the Paramount+ streaming service had ordered a 13 episode revival of iCarly with all of the original cast except for Jennette McCurdy. Deadline have since confirmed that the reboot will come out June 17, which is in less than a month's time.

Now, Miranda Cosgrove has opened up about what fans can expect from iCarly in 2021 in a brand new interview.

Miranda Cosgrove reveals what the iCarly characters are doing in the reboot. Picture: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon, Paramount+

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Miranda revealed: "Carly has gone through a lot over the last 10 years, all the characters have." According to Miranda, Freddie has "gone through a couple of divorces", Spencer has become "very wealthy" and Carly is "kinda in between" them. She added: "So there's a lot of different dynamics and different things going on."

Carly has also been to college. Miranda said: "She hasn't done 'iCarly' in a long time, and she decides to start it up again in the pilot. And even though it's 'iCarly,' it's not the same as it was before. So we've been exploring a lot of different things with that, just like what a 26-year-old would really be doing if they had a YouTube channel nowadays."

Meanwhile, Spencer lives in a remodelled version of the original iCarly loft and Freddie has "moved back in with his mother" after a divorce.

Speaking about the tone of the reboot, Miranda teased: "We really tried to make this show, along with the showrunner Ali, as much for the fans of the original as possible, because it's not really a kid show anymore. It's mainly made for the people who watched when they were little, they're now more in their 20s. I'm really excited for people to see it."