Miranda Cosgrove asked for Jennette McCurdy to get the same salary as her in the iCarly reboot

By Sam Prance

Jennette McCurdy also explains exactly why she turned down the iCarly reboot in her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jennette McCurdy has opened up about Miranda Cosgrove fighting for her to get the same salary as her in the iCarly reboot.

Fans of iCarly will already know that Jennette McCurdy decided to turn down a chance to play the role of Sam Puckett again in Paramount's current iCarly reboot. Speaking on her Empty Inside podcast in 2021, Jennette explained that she had quit acting. She said: "I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past" and called her previous roles "embarrassing".

Now, Jennette has revealed the exact conversation she had with Miranda Cosgrove when she said "no" to the iCarly revival.

READ MORE: Jennette McCurdy's mother tried to stop her being friends with Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove asked for Jennette McCurdy to get the same salary as her in the iCarly reboot. Picture: Charley Gallay/WireImage, Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

In her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette explains that she and Miranda became close friends shortly after starring in iCarly together. Throughout the book, she writes about how much their friendship means to her. In the penultimate chapter, Jennette explains that they "drifted apart" in their late twenties but that she still loves and cares for Miranda deeply.

Jennette then reveals that Miranda called her after they were both offered the chance to reprise the roles of Carly Shay and Sam Puckett in the new iCarly. Jennette told Miranda: "Miranda, I'm not doing the reboot. There's nothing you can say to convince me." Miranda replied: "Well, I'm still gonna try." The two of them then laughed about it.

As to how Miranda tried to convince her to change her mind, Jennette writes: "She tells me she thinks the reboot could be an opportunity for all of us in the cast to 'get back out there,' maybe get some opportunities from it." However, Jennette believes that it's a "career ender" and will mean people only ever see her as Sam.

Not backing down, Miranda said: "But it's really good money. I asked if they'd give you the amount I'm making, and they said yes." Jennette then writes: "Miranda's right - the network was generous in their offer - and it was kind of her to encourage that offer."

However, Jennette ultimately stayed trued to herself and, in response, said: "I know. But there are things more important than money. And my mental health and happiness fall under that category."

AQUAhydrate Hosts Private Event At Hyde Lounge For Bruno Mars & Ellie Goulding Concert. Picture: Getty

While reboot salaries vary from actor to actor, traditionally, Jennette would have made less than Miranda, given that Miranda is the face of the show. Taking this into consideration, it's really heartwarming to know that Miranda believed that Jennette deserved the same salary as her and fought for her to be offered the same amount.

Nevertheless, Jennette makes clear in I'm Glad My Mom Died exactly how much she struggled with playing Sam. On top of that, it was never even her dream to become an actress. Jennette felt like she had to do it to appease her abusive mother. Saying no to the reboot was evidently what was best for her.

Fans needn't worry about Jennette and Miranda's friendship either. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last week, Jennette said: "I love Miranda to pieces. I always will. She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow and heal as a person. We totally still keep in touch."

Jennette also told BuzzFeed that she spent Thanksgiving with Miranda in 2021. Our hearts!

Read more Jennette McCurdy news here: