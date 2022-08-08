Miranda Cosgrove reacts to Jennette McCurdy’s heartbreaking iCarly revelations

By Sam Prance

Jennette McCurdy opens up about being "exploited" throughout her career in her new memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Miranda Cosgrove has reacted to Jennette McCurdy's heartbreaking revelations that she was "exploited" while working for Nickelodeon.

Fans of Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy will know that the two stars worked together for years as Carly and Sam on Nickelodeon's hit show iCarly. Jennette then went on to star in the iCarly spinoff Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande. iCarly was brought back by Paramount in 2021 with the original cast. However, Jennette decided not to return to the show.

Now, Jennette has opened up about her experience as a child actress and Miranda has responded to Jennette's quotes.

Miranda Cosgrove reacts to Jennette McCurdy’s heartbreaking iCarly revelations. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Nickelodeon / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Talking to The New York Times about her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette opens up about the ways in which she was mistreated by her mother, Nickelodeon and the media industry at large. Jennette says: "My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited. It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it."

She continued: "There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing."

Jennette also revealed that Nickelodeon tried to bribe her with $300,000 to promise to keep quiet about her negative experiences with the network.

Reacting to Jennette's revelations, Miranda told The New York Times: "When you’re young, you’re so in your own head, you can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles. You don’t expect things like that from the person in the room who’s making everyone laugh."

Jennette quit acting in 2017 to focus on writing and directing. Her new memoir will be available worldwide tomorrow (Aug 9).

