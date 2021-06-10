Miranda Cosgrove recreates iconic "interesting" meme in iCarly reboot

10 June 2021, 12:52 | Updated: 10 June 2021, 14:07

By Sam Prance

The iCarly reboot isn't even out yet and it's already blessed us with a new Miranda Cosgrove meme.

Miranda Cosgrove is officially giving fans everything they want in the iCarly reboot. She's recreated her "interesting" meme.

As soon as Paramount+ announced that they would be reviving iCarly, fans were equal parts excited and sceptical to see if the series could live up to the original show. Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Nathan Kress (Freddie) and Jerry Trainor (Spencer) are all back but Jennette McCurdy (Sam) decided not to return after revealing that she had quit acting for good.

Fans need not worry though. Not only does the new show look just as great but the opening credits include an iconic gag.

READ MORE: iCarly cast condemn racist abuse against new reboot star Laci Mosley

Miranda Cosgrove recreates iconic "interesting" meme in iCarly reboot
Miranda Cosgrove recreates iconic "interesting" meme in iCarly reboot. Picture: Paramount+, Nickelodeon

Yesterday (Jun 12), Paramount+ unveiled the new iCarly theme song opening credits montage and fans were quick to notice that Miranda Cosgrove had recreated her hilarious "interesting" meme from when she played Megan in Drake & Josh before she joined the cast of iCarly. All grown up, Miranda can be seen starring at a computer with her infamous expression.

If that weren't amazing enough, iCarly also released the trailer for the reboot last week (Jun 1) and many beloved characters are back. Nevel (Reed Alexander), Nora (Danielle Morrow), Principal Franklin (Tim Russ) and Mrs. Benson (Mary Scheer) will all appear in the revival alongside new cast members Harper (Laci Mosely) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplette).

The first episode of the new iCarly debuts on Paramount+ on June 17. Bring on next week!

What do you think? Are you excited for the reboot?

