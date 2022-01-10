MJ Rodriguez makes history as first trans actress to win a Golden Globe

By Jazmin Duribe

"This is not just for me, this is for y'all."

MJ Rodriguez has made history and become the first transgender woman to win a Golden Globe.

The 31-year-old actress won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her outstanding performance as Blanca Rodriguez in FX's Pose. The series centres around New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ+ drag ball scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

There was no red carpet or televised ceremony for the Golden Globes this year following backlash towards the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of diversity. So, instead of an acceptance speech, MJ celebrated her win on Instagram Live.

"This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colours of the rainbow around the freaking world… This is not just for me, this is for y'all," MJ explained. "This is the door that opens for y'all. There's going to be so many young individuals, young, talented, thriving individuals that are going to be able to trail in and storm the door. This is for y'all."

MJ then took the time to thank people involved with the show including co-creators Ryan Murphy and Steve Canals, and executive producer Janet Mock. She added: "I am very thankful to the many beautiful people that came together for this show."

MJ followed that up with an Instagram post, which read: "OMG OMG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes.

"To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal."

Congratulations to my ❤️ @MjRodriguez7 who won a #GoldenGlobes tonight for her performance in @PoseOnFX!! Bravo Mutha Blanca! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jRKWRyUPtC — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 10, 2022

MJ's Pose co-stars also congratulated her on her historic win. Angelica Ross, who pays Candy Johnson-Ferocity in the series, shared a video excitedly congratulating MJ. She said: "Oh my God congratulations MJ. I just saw the news. I hope it’s real, I think it’s real, I know I just saw it. Congratulations MJ you deserved it girl, yes!"

And on Twitter, Pose co-creator Steven Canals tweeted: "Congratulations to my @MjRodriguez7 who won a #GoldenGlobes tonight for her performance in @PoseOnFX! Bravo Mutha Blanca!"