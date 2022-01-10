MJ Rodriguez makes history as first trans actress to win a Golden Globe

10 January 2022, 12:14

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"This is not just for me, this is for y'all."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MJ Rodriguez has made history and become the first transgender woman to win a Golden Globe.

The 31-year-old actress won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her outstanding performance as Blanca Rodriguez in FX's Pose. The series centres around New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ+ drag ball scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

There was no red carpet or televised ceremony for the Golden Globes this year following backlash towards the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of diversity. So, instead of an acceptance speech, MJ celebrated her win on Instagram Live.

READ MORE: 24 celebrities that have come out as non-binary

MJ Rodriguez makes history as first trans actress to win a Golden Globe.
MJ Rodriguez makes history as first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. Picture: Alamy, FX

"This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colours of the rainbow around the freaking world… This is not just for me, this is for y'all," MJ explained. "This is the door that opens for y'all. There's going to be so many young individuals, young, talented, thriving individuals that are going to be able to trail in and storm the door. This is for y'all."

MJ then took the time to thank people involved with the show including co-creators Ryan Murphy and Steve Canals, and executive producer Janet Mock. She added: "I am very thankful to the many beautiful people that came together for this show."

MJ followed that up with an Instagram post, which read: "OMG OMG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes.

"To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal."

MJ's Pose co-stars also congratulated her on her historic win. Angelica Ross, who pays Candy Johnson-Ferocity in the series, shared a video excitedly congratulating MJ. She said: "Oh my God congratulations MJ. I just saw the news. I hope it’s real, I think it’s real, I know I just saw it. Congratulations MJ you deserved it girl, yes!"

And on Twitter, Pose co-creator Steven Canals tweeted: "Congratulations to my @MjRodriguez7 who won a #GoldenGlobes tonight for her performance in @PoseOnFX! Bravo Mutha Blanca!"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria

Is Hype House over?

Is Hype House over? Thomas Petrou addresses if the TikTok group are still together
Rebelde season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Rebelde season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show
Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show
Emily In Paris season 3 and 4 renewed at Netflix

Emily In Paris renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Trending on PopBuzz

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria

Zendaya warns fans that Euphoria season 2 is for "mature audiences" only.

Zendaya warns fans that Euphoria season 2 is for "mature audiences" only

Euphoria

Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

Euphoria

Encanto: Fans spot hidden details in Mirabel's skirt

Encanto fans spot incredible Easter Eggs on Mirabel's dress

Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony but they turned it down.

Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin story to Sony but they turned it down

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale