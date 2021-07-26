Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons goes viral on TikTok as fans can't believe how grown up she is

26 July 2021, 13:25 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 14:07

By Sam Prance

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons first appeared as Lily in Modern Family when she was four years old.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is taking over TikTok and Modern Family fans are only just realising how old the Lily actress is.

Anyone who's ever watched an episode of Modern Family knows that Lily is an icon. Not only is she the daughter of Mitchell and Cameron, but she is also a sarcastic legend who regularly steals the show in all of her scenes. Between 2011 and 2020, Lily was played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and, since the show ended, Aubrey has become a viral TikTok star.

READ MORE: Hereditary actress Milly Shapiro is now an e-girl on TikTok

Aubrey's TikTok videos regularly rack up millions of views and people can't believe how grown up the child star is now.

How old is Lily from Modern Family?

Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons goes viral on TikTok as fans can't believe how grown up she is
Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons goes viral on TikTok as fans can't believe how grown up she is. Picture: @aubreyandersonemmons via TikTok, ABC

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 14 years old. Her birthday is June 6, 2007 and she uses she/they pronouns. As for their TikTok account (@aubreyandersonemmons), Aubrey currently has over 683,000 followers and they often post videos lip-syncing to songs and taking on TikTok challenges with friends. Aubrey's bio reads: "I once played Lily. I’ve always been Aubrey."

Given that many people still see Aubrey as the four-year-old she was when she first appeared in Modern Family, her videos regularly receive comments from fans who are shocked by how old she is now and how much time has passed since she first appeared in Modern Family.

Underneath one of Aubrey's latest lip-syncing videos, one follower wrote: "OMG I’M GETTING OLD," and another person added: "Ur so cool!"

In the immortal words of Victoria Justice, I think we're ALL getting old.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Gossip Girl's Evan Mock turns off Instagram comments after fans troll his acting skills

Gossip Girl's Evan Mock turns off Instagram comments after fans troll his acting skills

Gossip Girl

Aly Michalka confirms Easy A sequel is in the works

Easy A sequel is in the works with "characters from the original" returning
Outer banks cast gallery

Netflix's Outer Banks: Meet the cast

Mindy Kaling shuts down criticism of Velma being South Asian

Mindy Kaling shuts down criticism of Velma being South Asian in upcoming Scooby-Doo series
Christine Quinn Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn: 13 facts about Selling Sunset star including age, net worth and husband

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Only a true Harry Styles fan can score 9/10 on this lyric quiz

QUIZ: Only a true Harry Styles fan can score 9/10 on this lyric quiz

Harry Styles

Camila Cabello denies her dancer wore blackface in Don't Go Yet performance

Camila Cabello responds to blackface accusations in Don't Go Yet performance

Camila Cabello

Cardi B claps back after being accused of "queerbaiting" with Normani in Wild Side.

Cardi B claps back after being accused of "queerbaiting" with Normani in Wild Side

Cardi B

Which famous Tom will be your boyfriend?

QUIZ: Which famous Tom is your soulmate?

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale