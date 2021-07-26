Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons goes viral on TikTok as fans can't believe how grown up she is

By Sam Prance

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons first appeared as Lily in Modern Family when she was four years old.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is taking over TikTok and Modern Family fans are only just realising how old the Lily actress is.

Anyone who's ever watched an episode of Modern Family knows that Lily is an icon. Not only is she the daughter of Mitchell and Cameron, but she is also a sarcastic legend who regularly steals the show in all of her scenes. Between 2011 and 2020, Lily was played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and, since the show ended, Aubrey has become a viral TikTok star.

READ MORE: Hereditary actress Milly Shapiro is now an e-girl on TikTok

Aubrey's TikTok videos regularly rack up millions of views and people can't believe how grown up the child star is now.

How old is Lily from Modern Family?

Modern Family's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons goes viral on TikTok as fans can't believe how grown up she is. Picture: @aubreyandersonemmons via TikTok, ABC

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 14 years old. Her birthday is June 6, 2007 and she uses she/they pronouns. As for their TikTok account (@aubreyandersonemmons), Aubrey currently has over 683,000 followers and they often post videos lip-syncing to songs and taking on TikTok challenges with friends. Aubrey's bio reads: "I once played Lily. I’ve always been Aubrey."

Given that many people still see Aubrey as the four-year-old she was when she first appeared in Modern Family, her videos regularly receive comments from fans who are shocked by how old she is now and how much time has passed since she first appeared in Modern Family.

Underneath one of Aubrey's latest lip-syncing videos, one follower wrote: "OMG I’M GETTING OLD," and another person added: "Ur so cool!"

In the immortal words of Victoria Justice, I think we're ALL getting old.