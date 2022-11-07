Netflix renews Monster series for season 2 and 3

By Katie Louise Smith

Monster season 2 and 3 will focus on "other monstrous figures who have impacted society".

Yep, it's happening. Thanks to the absolutely wild success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix have just renewed the show for another two seasons, and it will continue on as an anthology series.

Much like Murphy's other popular anthology shows like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud, Monster will now tell the story of "other monstrous figures who have impacted society," and each season will focus on a completely different character.

That also means that the next season of the show will probably feature an entirely new cast, too.

Seeing as the show has only just been renewed, there's no word just yet on which "monstrous figure" Monster season 2 will focus on. TV fans familiar with Ryan Murphy's work will already know that he's explored quite a number of notorious real life serial killers on AHS.

AHS: 1984 featured serial killer Richard Ramirez, AHS: Freak Show's Twisty the Clown is based on John Wayne Gacy and AHS: Hotel also included a 'serial killer dinner party' which featured The Zodiac Killer, amongst several others (including Dahmer).

Monster season 2 or 3 could also expand to other "monstrous" cult leaders such as Charles Manson, too. Evan Peters briefly portrayed Manson in an episode of AHS: Cult.

Monster season 2 and 3 will focus on "other monstrous figures who have impacted society". Picture: Netflix

Despite the criticism and backlash from the real life family members of the victims of Dahmer's murders, the show managed to become Netflix's second most popular English language series (behind Stranger Things 4), with over 900 million view hours. It was also the number one show on the Nielsen chart for three straight weeks.

Will the follow up seasons be as popular as Dahmer with Evan Peters? Well, we'll just have to wait and see...

